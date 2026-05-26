NeuralTrust recognized as a Star in the MarketsandMarkets Agentic AI Security Quadrant

Independent research firm positions NeuralTrust among the leading AI security specialists shaping the agentic AI security market.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing AI Agents and LLM applications. It provides runtime protection, automated red teaming, evaluation, and observability to help enterprises deploy AI systems securely and at scale.

NeuralTrust today announced it has been recognized as a Star in the MarketsandMarkets Agentic AI Security Market, Global Forecast to 2032 Company Evaluation Matrix for AI Security Specialists/Startups, 2025. The recognition places NeuralTrust in the highest tier of the matrix, reserved for vendors that score highly across both product footprint and market share, with broad application coverage and expanding geographic presence.

According to MarketsandMarkets, Stars are vendors that "demonstrate strong and well-developed product capabilities across multiple agentic AI security layers" and have "achieved notable market traction," with leadership positioning supported by innovation, partnerships, and growing enterprise adoption.

The report reflects several shifts now redefining the agentic AI security category:

Agentic AI Security as a distinct discipline. Securing autonomous AI agents has emerged as its own market, separate from traditional application and API security.

Securing autonomous AI agents has emerged as its own market, separate from traditional application and API security. Runtime protection at the core. Enterprises increasingly demand inline detection, policy enforcement, and observability across LLMs, agents, and tool calls.

Enterprises increasingly demand inline detection, policy enforcement, and observability across LLMs, agents, and tool calls. Continuous red teaming. As attack techniques evolve, automated adversarial testing is becoming a baseline requirement rather than a periodic exercise.

As attack techniques evolve, automated adversarial testing is becoming a baseline requirement rather than a periodic exercise. Convergence of governance and security. Visibility, evaluation, and enforcement are merging into unified control planes purpose-built for agentic systems.

"Being named a Star by MarketsandMarkets validates the architecture we set out to build: a security layer purpose-built for LLMs, AI agents, and the broader generative AI ecosystem," said Joan Vendrell, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralTrust. "Enterprises need infrastructure-level controls to deploy AI agents safely and at scale, and this recognition reinforces our role in helping them do exactly that."

The MarketsandMarkets recognition adds to a growing list of independent endorsements for NeuralTrust, including recognition by Gartner in the Market Guide for AI Gateways and the Market Guide for Guardian Agents, the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense, and the European Commission's identification of NeuralTrust as a champion in AI security.

NeuralTrust remains committed to helping enterprises build AI systems and agents that are secure to operate, compliant by design, and ready for production scale.

About NeuralTrust

NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing and scaling AI Agents and LLM applications. We provide runtime protection, automated red teaming, evaluation, and observability to protect enterprise AI systems from vulnerabilities, hallucinations, and hidden operational risks. NeuralTrust enables organizations to deploy AI with confidence through measurable governance and enforcement infrastructure.

Learn more at neuraltrust.ai.

SOURCE NeuralTrust