Neurologists Call for Earlier Identification of Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

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Clinical Neurological Society of America

Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rarity of multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), as well as its mimics and lack of biomarker or clinical assessment, highlights a need for improved diagnosis, according to a new expert-led Clinical Proceedings white paper from the Clinical Neurological Society of America.

Multifocal motor neuropathy is a rare, immune-mediated disease characterized by muscle weakness that preferentially affects distal upper limb muscles. Patients often experience difficulties with activities like buttoning shirts and gripping objects, which require fine motor skills. It is difficult to diagnose but important to identify and treat early to help prevent the loss of motor axons and minimize disability.

The paper, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy: A Rare, Treatable Immune-Mediated Disease, is authored by clinical experts and calls for:

  • Improving awareness of MMN and its mimics;
  • Improving education of diagnostic criteria; and
  • Updating diagnostic guidelines.

The paper also outlines current treatments, future therapies and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to treating MMN.

Expert Panelists:

  • Kyle Ruffing, MD, FAAN – Chair
  • Karissa Gable, MD, FAAN
  • Christina Mayville, MD
  • Mamatha Pasnoor, MD, FAAN
  • Irina Rozenfeld, DNP, APRN

A webinar to discuss the white paper will be held on Friday, August 28 at 12 p.m. ET.

The Clinical Neurological Society of America, a non-profit 501(c)(6), is a nationwide organization of neurology clinicians with a mission to improve clinical practice and patient care through education and thought leadership. 

SOURCE Clinical Neurological Society of America

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