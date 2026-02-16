Urgent Call from Neurologists: Strengthen Epilepsy Diagnosis and Increase Monitoring Capacity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The burden, misdiagnosis and delayed treatment of epilepsy highlight an urgent need for improved diagnosis and expanded access to specialized care, according to a new expert-led Clinical Proceedings white paper from the Clinical Neurological Society of America.

Epilepsy is common, with 1 in 26 people in the United States developing the condition. It is characterized by repetitive seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and can cause changes in behavior, movements, feelings and levels of consciousness. Because symptoms are often intermittent or non-motor, epilepsy is frequently under-recognized or misdiagnosed, delaying effective treatment. Many patients also develop drug-resistant epilepsy, placing them at a higher risk for injury, disability, mental health conditions and premature death.

The paper, The Impact & Unmet Needs of Epilepsy & the Value of Epilepsy Monitoring Units is authored by leading clinical neurologists and calls for:

Improving recognition and timely diagnosis of epilepsy

Expanding access to epilepsy monitoring units (EMUs), specialty epilepsy care; and

Reducing barriers to treatment to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients and families

An EMU is an elective, inpatient unit at a hospital where epilepsy specialists can observe and record patients' seizures, as well as clarify diagnosis and guide personalized treatment. The paper underscores that EMUs are the gold standard for diagnosing epilepsy, especially for patients whose seizures do not respond to medication or when it is unclear whether their events are truly epileptic.

Statement from expert panelist Daniel Friedman, MD

"Accurate diagnosis through EMUs can change the trajectory of epilepsy care – reducing unnecessary treatments, improving seizure control and ultimately saving lives."

The Clinical Neurological Society of America, a non-profit 501(c)(6), is a nationwide organization of neurology clinicians with a mission to improve clinical practice and patient care through education and thought leadership.

