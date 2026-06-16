Neurophet Showcases 'Brain Imaging AI Solutions' at BIO USA, Accelerates Global Business Development Collaborations

Introduces key products including an integrated brain imaging analysis solution for Alzheimer's disease treatment decision-making

Expands partnering efforts with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as potential customers, while introducing its ICL services

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it will participate in the 2026 BIO International Convention (BIO USA), which will be held in San Diego, the United States, from June 22 to 25.

Neurophet Showcases Brain Imaging AI Solutions at BIO USA

At this year's BIO USA, Neurophet will showcase Neurophet AQUA AD Plus, an integrated brain imaging analysis solution designed to support treatment decision-making for Alzheimer's disease therapies. Neurophet AQUA AD Plus quantitatively analyzes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans to support imaging-based clinical decision-making across the entire treatment journey — from assessing patient eligibility prior to treatment administration, to monitoring treatment-related side effects during therapy, and evaluating therapeutic outcomes after treatment.

Neurophet will operate a booth at the Korea Pavilion jointly organized by the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), where it will showcase Neurophet AQUA AD Plus, along with Neurophet AQUA, a neurodegenerative brain imaging analysis software, and Neurophet SCALE PET, a PET image quantification software.

Through its participation in BIO USA, Neurophet plans to engage in partnering with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as potential customers to explore business development collaborations in the imaging contract research organization (CRO) sector. In particular, the company will introduce its imaging core lab (ICL) services for analyzing neuroimaging biomarkers, which are widely used as key indicators in clinical trials for the development of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease therapies.

"Global demand for Neurophet AQUA AD PLUS is steadily rising among leading medical institutions in the field of imaging analysis for Alzheimer's disease treatments," said Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet. "Our participation in BIO USA will serve as a catalyst to accelerate business development collaborations in the ICL sector and expand strategic partnerships with major global pharmaceutical companies."

Meanwhile, BIO USA is the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology exhibition, serving as a premier networking platform where industry professionals gather to share the latest biotech advancements and industry trends.

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

SOURCE Neurophet