Neurophet Supplies 'Neurophet AQUA' to Raffles Medical in Singapore

Providing Neurophet AQUA capable of analyzing brain atrophy and white matter degeneration… Securing meaningful clinical reference

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it has signed a supply agreement with Raffles Medical for its neurodegenerative brain imaging analysis software, Neurophet AQUA.

Neurophet AQUA

Neurophet AQUA is a neurodegenerative brain imaging analysis software that performs ultra-fast quantitative analysis of patients' brain MRI scans, enabling the assessment of brain atrophy and white matter degeneration. It quantifies structural changes in the brain—such as atrophy and white matter alterations—observed in neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, and delivers customized analysis reports tailored to individual patients.

Raffles Medical is the primary healthcare arm of Raffles Medical Group, operating a network of more than 100 multi-disciplinary clinics across Singapore and Asia. The clinic network is integrated with Raffles Hospital and Raffles Specialist Centres, providing patients with access to specialist and diagnostic services.

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, said, "We are very pleased to supply Neurophet's products to Raffles Medical, following collaborations with public institutions such as the Dementia Research Centre at Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, and Singapore General Hospital."

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

SOURCE Neurophet