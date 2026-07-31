NeuroRester Launches World's First Cardio-Cerebral Sync Wearable System

Shrinking Decades of Research to Coin Sized Wearability

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality rest has never been just about the brain. The smooth transition of circadian rhythms, balanced metabolic function, and coordinated autonomic regulation together determine how you feel when you wake. Yet these synergistic mechanisms have long remained confined to the lab—until now. NeuroRester Corp. today announced the launch of its Cardio-Cerebral Sync Wearable System with early-bird access opening Early August on kickstarter.com.

Wearable Technology, Health & Fitness, Deep Sleep AI-Automated 24/7 Loop

The breakthrough: a wearable ecosystem the size of a coin that encapsulates the science of mind-body synchronization, integrating via Apple Health to build a 24-hour adaptive loop.

General availability is scheduled for early September 2026, visit neurorester.com to learn more.

From Academic Insight to Everyday Wear

NeuroRester's two core modules are each grounded in independent academic research. Foundational work informing the NeuroRester module's overnight rhythm support was published by investigators affiliated with Harvard Medical School in 'Nature and Science of Sleep'.

Parameter design for the CardioGyms module references findings from a double-blind, randomized controlled study conducted at Mayo Clinic. That study originally examined metabolic and vascular physiology (with related results published in the peer-reviewed journal Blood Pressure) and, in the course of the investigation, observed that as participants' metabolic markers stabilized, their overall rest-period recovery quality improved in parallel. Rather than adopting the study's medical conclusions, NeuroRester translates the observed "metabolic equilibrium–recovery quality" relationship into a dynamic support strategy within a wearable form factor, delivering continuous optimization across daily activity and nighttime rest.

Powering the system is a digital pulse architecture built on waveform algorithms protected by U.S. and international patents, enabling dynamically adaptive output within a coin form factor—the first realization of this capability at this scale.

The 24-Hour Adaptive Loop

Where conventional wearables stop at data collection, NeuroRester goes further. Its AI engine reads data from your existing wearables within seconds to dynamically calibrate CardioGyms module's output patterns.

With a morning check-in —users only need answer a few quick questions. In seconds, the AI engine inputs the data to fine-tune the day's protocol. Today's session is derived from yesterday's data; tomorrow's calibration feeds back from tonight's performance. A living system that evolves alongside your lifestyle.

The Miniaturization Breakthrough

Digital Pulsed Electromagnetic Field technology has historically been confined to desktop units—bulky, immobile, clinic-bound. NeuroRester spent 15 years compressing this architecture into a coin sized device, making true all-day wearability possible for the first time. The device can be worn on the wrist or ankle and integrates naturally into workdays and daily routines without constant user intervention.

One System, Two Modules, Full-Cycle Support

From morning activation to nighttime recovery, the NeuroRester and CardioGyms modules adapt to different needs throughout the day. One focuses on the smooth transition into overnight rest; the other provides sustained support for metabolic balance and physical equilibrium during daily activity. Whether you need gentle daytime activation, a momentary reset, or deeper overnight recovery, the system fits naturally into your rhythm.

The company is prioritizing automated accessibility for its initial user base. "To celebrate this launch we are offering the NeuroRester Deep Sleep Device at a special limited-time discounted price exclusively for our initial supporters on Kickstarter," said Jack Wang, Founder and CEO of NeuroRester Corp. "With Wearable 2.0 and NAP™, we help turn your data into simple, supportive routines. We are moving from 'What do my numbers mean?' to 'Here's what you can do about it.'"

NeuroRester collects wearable health data to personalize device sessions. For information on how your data is collected, used, and protected, visit support.neurorester.com.

SUPPORT: Alice Venner, [email protected]

SOURCE NeuroRester Corp