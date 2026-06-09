NeuroRester Launches Wearable 2.0: An Ecosystem Designed to Move Beyond Tracking with Proprietary NAP™ Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of consumers being overwhelmed with biometric data but lacking supportive ways to act on it, NeuroRester Corp. today announced the launch of Wearable 2.0. Led by its flagship dual-device ecosystem—NeuroRester and CardioGyms—the company introduces the proprietary NAP™ (Nightly-Active Protocol), designed to shift the industry from passive monitoring to personalized wellness support.

NeuroRester Wearable 2.0

The "Quantified Self" movement gave us mirrors: smartwatches and rings that show us our Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and recovery scores. But mirrors don't act on what they reflect. Wearable 2.0, powered by NAP™, is the wellness companion that helps you act on it.

The Paradigm Shift: From Monitoring to Supporting

For years, the industry has been stuck in Wearable 1.0—a cycle of observation without intervention. NeuroRester Corp. is decisively closing this gap.

Feature Wearable 1.0 (Legacy) Wearable 2.0 (NeuroRester) Function Monitoring Supporting Data Utility Historical Reporting AI processing upon HealthKit data receipt User Outcome Data Without Action Action & Personalized Feedback Protocol None NAP™ (Nightly-Active Protocol)

NAP™: A Companion for Everyday Wellness

At the core of this ecosystem is NAP™ (Nightly-Active Protocol). This intelligent protocol acts as the bridge between a user's existing wearables (such as Apple Watch, Oura, and WH and the NeuroRester hardware.

When users set their wellness preferences in the app, NAP™ intelligently schedules personalized wellness sessions. Helping users build consistent relaxation and recovery routines that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle.

The Hardware Ecosystem

NeuroRester®: An earbud-form device utilizing Bioboosti® technology to help users unwind and support relaxation.

An earbud-form device utilizing Bioboosti® technology to help users unwind and support relaxation. CardioGyms®: A versatile device worn on the wrist, calf, or integrated into a sock, designed to support relaxation and all-day wearing comfort.

"Consumers are tired of being told they slept poorly; they want to feel better," said the Founder and CEO of NeuroRester Corp. "With Wearable 2.0 and NAP™, we help turn your data into simple, supportive routines. We are moving from 'What do my numbers mean?' to 'Here's what you can do about it.'"

Availability

NeuroRester Corp. will open Early Access in mid-June, limited to the first 1,000 users at a limited-time discounted price. General availability is scheduled for July 2026 at https://neurorester.com

About NeuroRester Corp.

Based in Campbell, California, NeuroRester Corp. is the pioneer of Wearable 2.0 technology. The company develops proprietary systems, including the NAP™ and Bioboosti™ protocols, meticulously designed to support users' natural rest and relaxation.

Disclosures

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. NeuroRester and CardioGyms are wellness devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. Wellness outcomes described reflect intended product design and user experience; results are not clinically validated, and individual experiences may vary.

NeuroRester Corp. collects wearable health data to personalize device sessions. For information on how your data is collected, used, and protected, visit NeuroRester.com/privacy .

CONTACT: Eli Kabiri, [email protected]

SOURCE NeuroRester Corp