NEVADA TEAMSTERS LAUNCH STRIKE AT TRANSDEV

Paratransit Workers with Local 631 Demand Fair Contract

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 700 paratransit workers at Transdev Services Inc., represented by Teamsters Local 631 in Las Vegas, were forced to strike in response to their employer's failure to offer a fair contract.

Members rejected Transdev's last, best, and final offer because it did not address concerns about wages, pensions, and working conditions. The company also threatened to withdraw retroactive pay, a move that would constitute bad-faith regressive bargaining and violate previously signed agreements.

"Our members at Transdev were forced onto the picket line by this company's unwillingness to bargain a fair and equitable agreement," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 631. "Transdev has one of the largest paratransit contracts in the country, and cost of living in Las Vegas is extremely high. We are simply fighting for wages and benefits that are in accordance with the incredibly important work this group does."

The unit includes drivers, maintenance clerks, utility, fuel and tire employees, dispatchers, customer service representatives, road supervisors, schedulers, receptionists, data entry clerks, trip editors, payroll staff, and cash counters. They provide door-to-door paratransit service for people unable to use fixed-route public transit, especially those with reduced mobility.

"We are on the picket line because we refuse to accept less than we deserve," said Surrene Mendoza, a paratransit worker and member of Local 631. "Our work keeps the Las Vegas community moving, and we are simply asking for fair pay, better benefits, and the working conditions needed to keep serving our city."

Teamsters Local 631 represents workers in gaming, construction, logistics, transit, and other industries throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit teamsterslocal631.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 631