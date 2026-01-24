CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE AGAINST RINKER QUIKRETE

Workers Fight for Health Care and Pension Protections as Company Stalls

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers represented by Teamsters Local 631 at Rinker Quikrete, one of the nation's largest building materials manufacturers, are on strike after the company stalled contract negotiations. The workers, who produce concrete pipe and box culverts, are fighting for much-needed protections for their health care, retirement benefits, and pay after the company presented a concessionary contract offer that was overwhelmingly voted down by the membership.

"Quikrete is one of the most profitable construction material companies in the country because of hardworking Teamsters," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 631. "Our members will hold the line as long as it takes. If Quikrete thinks we are going to fold, they are in for a long ride."

Negotiations with Quikrete stalled after the company demanded a list of union concessions despite posting hundreds of millions in annual revenue. In bargaining, Quikrete tried to kick workers off their current union health insurance and pension plans in favor of company-backed policies designed to reduce worker benefits.

"It's extremely hurtful that Quikrete wants to take away our health care. I have a child with cancer, and the company wants me to pick between my paycheck and her medicine," said Jose Lovos, a Quikrete Teamster and member of Local 631. "We aren't just striking for our jobs — we are striking because it is the difference between life and death for our families. We will not rest until we are guaranteed the health care and retirement plans our families rely on."

The workers will remain on the picket line until Rinker Quikrete comes to the table in good faith and pulls its concessionary contract offer.

Teamsters Local 631 represents workers in gaming, construction, logistics, transit, and other industries throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, go to teamsterslocal631.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 631