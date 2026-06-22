Nevada's Only Refinery Is Switching On -- Just as the West Loses the Capacity It Can't Replace

Issued on behalf of Sky Quarry Inc.

After a period of repairs and balance-sheet work, Sky Quarry says it is entering its production phase — with crude already on-site, storage in place, and a strategic position in a fuel market the West keeps shrinking

USA News Group News Commentary

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American refining map is shrinking, and the math behind that simple fact is becoming one of the more overlooked stories in energy. Across the Western United States, refineries have been closing or announcing closures, pulling meaningful capacity out of a market where demand for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel has stayed stubbornly resilient. When supply contracts and demand does not, the assets that remain become more valuable — and harder to replace. Against that backdrop, a small Nevada-focused energy company says it is flipping the switch on an asset that sits squarely in the gap. On its latest update, Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) told shareholders it is entering the production phase at its Foreland Refinery — described as the only operating refinery in the State of Nevada — marking a transition the company has spent years working toward.

Key Takeaways

Entering production: Sky Quarry says it is moving into the production phase at the Foreland Refinery near Ely, Nevada — the only operating refinery in the state — with refinery operations expected to commence in July.

Sky Quarry says it is moving into the production phase at the Foreland Refinery near Ely, Nevada — the only operating refinery in the state — with refinery operations expected to commence in July. Inventory already in place: The company reports approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil and in-process inventory on-site and moving through the refining process, which it frames as both operational readiness and an immediate working asset.

The company reports approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil and in-process inventory on-site and moving through the refining process, which it frames as both operational readiness and an immediate working asset. Storage and readiness: Foreland has more than 100,000 barrels of total storage capacity, which the company expects to provide operational flexibility and describes as an important component of the refinery's long-term value.

Foreland has more than 100,000 barrels of total storage capacity, which the company expects to provide operational flexibility and describes as an important component of the refinery's long-term value. A scarce strategic position: Nevada is one of the most fuel-import-dependent states in the country, and the company argues Foreland's in-state refining capacity is increasingly valuable as Western refining capacity exits the market.

Nevada is one of the most fuel-import-dependent states in the country, and the company argues Foreland's in-state refining capacity is increasingly valuable as Western refining capacity exits the market. From preparation to performance: Management frames this as an inflection point — shifting focus from repairing and funding the asset toward production, customer deliveries, operating margins, and cash flow — though it remains a micro-cap working through that transition.

Why a Single Refinery Matters So Much

To understand why Sky Quarry frames this moment as pivotal, you have to understand the unusual scarcity of what it owns. Refineries are extraordinarily difficult to build today: they require enormous capital, years of permitting, and the navigation of environmental and community opposition that has effectively halted new refinery construction in much of the United States. The practical consequence is that existing, permitted, operating refineries have become high-barrier infrastructure — assets that would be very difficult, and in many regions effectively impossible, to replicate. When one of them sits in a state that has none other, its strategic weight grows accordingly.

That is the case Sky Quarry makes for Foreland. Nevada consumes substantial quantities of gasoline, diesel, and other refined products, yet has historically relied on fuel imported from neighboring regions — making it one of the most fuel-import-dependent states in the nation. A refinery physically located within Nevada occupies a distinctive position in that supply chain, able to serve in-state demand and the broader Intermountain West without the logistics and cost penalties of long-haul imports. As the company puts it, Foreland provides refining capacity directly within a market that otherwise depends on barrels trucked or piped in from outside.

The Capacity Squeeze Working in Its Favor

The macro trend underpinning the story is the steady erosion of Western refining capacity. Several large refining facilities in California have either ceased operations or announced plans to do so, removing meaningful capacity from the Western market. Each closure tightens the regional supply-demand balance and, in the company's framing, reinforces the strategic importance of the refining assets that remain. It is a dynamic that does not depend on any single dramatic event; it is the cumulative, structural drift of a region losing the ability to make its own fuel even as it keeps consuming it.

That backdrop is what gives a sub-scale asset like Foreland outsized relevance. The company describes a combination of attributes that, taken together, it considers increasingly difficult to replicate: refining infrastructure, substantial storage capacity, access to regional crude supply, operating permits, customer relationships, and a strategic location serving a fuel-deficient market. Individually, none of these is unique. Collectively, in a region where replacement refining capacity has become scarce, the company argues they form a genuinely defensible position. Foreland has operated for more than two decades, processing heavy crude sourced from Nevada and Utah into diesel, vacuum gas oil, naphtha, and liquid paving asphalt for Western markets.

What "Entering Production" Actually Means Here

The substance of the update is a shift from preparation to operation. Sky Quarry says recent work has included repairs, upgrades, and enhancements across critical operating systems, including storage infrastructure that now gives the company more than 100,000 barrels of total storage capacity — capacity that provides operational flexibility and, the company argues, represents an important component of the refinery's long-term value. With that work in its final stages, management expects to commence refinery operations in July.

Critically, the company says it is entering operations with inventory already in place — approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil and in-process inventory on-site and moving through the refining process. Sky Quarry frames that inventory as both a sign of operational readiness and an immediate working asset as production begins, positioning the company to participate in the value-creation process of converting crude into refined products from the outset rather than starting from a standstill.

"As refinery operations commence, Sky Quarry's focus shifts toward production, customer deliveries, operating margins, and cash flow generation," said Marcus Laun, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sky Quarry, describing what the company calls a fundamental transition in its corporate evolution. For much of its recent history, management's attention was centered on repairing infrastructure, securing working capital, and preparing Foreland for operations; as operations begin, the company says that focus turns to running the asset and generating cash flow — a materially different operating profile, in its telling, than it carried earlier in the year.

The Economics: Margins, Not Just Oil Prices

One nuance worth understanding is how a refiner actually makes money. While headlines tend to fixate on the price of crude oil, a refinery's economics are driven primarily by refining margins — the spread between what it pays for crude feedstock and what it earns for the refined products it sells. Crude oil is the principal input, and in a healthy demand environment, lower feedstock costs can actually benefit a refiner rather than hurt it. Sky Quarry has emphasized that its focus is on operating efficiently, managing costs, and capturing attractive margins through disciplined execution, rather than betting on the direction of crude prices themselves. For investors more accustomed to thinking of energy companies as leveraged plays on oil, that distinction matters: a refiner can prosper in environments that pressure producers, and vice versa.

The Names That Frame the Refining Trade

Sky Quarry is, by any measure, a micro-cap minnow in a sector dominated by far larger operators, but the broader independent-refining landscape helps frame both the economics it is entering and the scale of its established peers. Looking at a few of the most relevant public names illustrates the sector — and the gulf between a single-refinery developer and the industry's incumbents.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is arguably the most geographically on-point comparison. The integrated refiner operates facilities across the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest regions — including refineries in Wyoming, Utah, and Washington — serving the very Intermountain West fuel markets that Foreland targets, and its Utah operations are configured to run the kind of regional waxy crude that the eastern-Utah basin around Sky Quarry's PR Spring resource is known for. As a large, established operator in Foreland's own backyard, HF Sinclair illustrates both the scale of the regional refining incumbents and the strategic value of refining capacity positioned to serve these inland markets.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) offers perhaps the most apt comparison in spirit. Par Pacific has built a business around refineries in logistically isolated, niche Western markets such as Hawaii, Wyoming, and the Pacific Northwest — markets where local refining enjoys a natural advantage over distant imports, much as Sky Quarry argues Foreland does in Nevada. As a mid-cap that has rewarded investors handsomely while carrying the volatility inherent to refining, Par Pacific illustrates both the appeal and the risk of the regionally advantaged refining model.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer focused on the mid-continent region. CVR exemplifies the margin-driven nature of the refining business — its fortunes rise and fall with the spread between crude costs and refined-product prices — and serves as a reminder that even established refiners operate in a cyclical, margin-sensitive industry where execution and cost discipline determine outcomes.

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) rounds out the group as one of the closest comparisons in profile, if not in product mix. A specialty-products refiner with facilities positioned from Louisiana to Montana, Calumet is among the smaller, more niche-focused names in the public refining universe — a reminder that not every refiner competes on commodity-fuel scale, and that specialized positioning and disciplined operations matter as much as size. Calumet illustrates the challenges and opportunities facing smaller refining operations, including the leverage and margin sensitivity that come with the territory. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they are larger and more established multi-facility operators, while Sky Quarry is a micro-cap operating a single refinery and entering its production phase.

The Risks Behind the Story

The strategic logic is compelling, but the risks are substantial and deserve clear emphasis. Sky Quarry is a development-stage micro-cap, and the production phase it is entering follows a difficult stretch: the Foreland refinery experienced outages for boiler repairs that halted production and sharply reduced revenue, and the company has been working through the financial consequences. Management states that repairs are complete and operations are expected to commence in July, but a planned restart is not the same as sustained, profitable production, and ramp-up timelines can slip. The company's ability to procure feedstock, run reliably, and capture healthy margins all remain to be demonstrated at scale.

Beyond operational execution, the company carries the ordinary risks of a small-cap energy operator: exposure to volatile refining margins and commodity prices, the need for continued access to capital, and a balance sheet that — while improved, by the company's account — reflects a business still establishing consistent cash generation. As a micro-cap, its shares can be volatile, and its development ambitions beyond the refinery depend on financing that is not assured. Investors should weigh the genuine strategic appeal of a scarce, in-state refining asset against the real and well-documented execution, financing, and commodity risks that accompany a company at this stage.

The Bottom Line

Sky Quarry's update marks a genuine inflection point in its corporate story: the moment a company that has spent years repairing, funding, and preparing an asset says it is ready to actually run it. The value of the Foreland Refinery has historically been viewed through the lens of its potential; as operations commence and throughput builds, it will increasingly be judged on operational performance, cash-generating capability, and its strategic position within a Western fuel market that keeps losing the capacity it cannot easily replace. That is a meaningfully different way for the market to evaluate the company — and a higher bar.

Whether Sky Quarry can convert a scarce, strategically located refining asset into sustained, profitable production remains to be proven, and the execution and financing risks facing any micro-cap at this stage are real. But the underlying question the company is built around — who will supply fuel to a region steadily losing the ability to make its own — is a genuinely important one. For investors tracking where the shrinking Western refining map creates value, the switching-on of Nevada's only refinery is a development worth following closely.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Sky Quarry Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/skyq-landing.

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SOURCES:

[1] Sky Quarry Inc. — "Sky Quarry Enters Production Phase at Nevada's Only Refinery" / shareholder business update (June 2026; primary source for the production-phase transition, ~10,000 bbl on-site inventory, 100,000+ bbl storage, ~$4M liquidity, July operations commencement, CEO Marcus Laun quotes): https://skyquarry.com/investor-information/new-events/.

[2] Sky Quarry Inc. — "Sky Quarry's Nevada Refinery Gains Strategic Value as Brent Crude Surpasses $110 and West Coast Refining Capacity Shrinks" (ACCESS Newswire, April 2, 2026; Foreland ~5,000 bpd permitted capacity, products slate, California refinery closures, Nevada import dependence).

[3] Sky Quarry Inc. — corporate / SEC disclosure (NASDAQ: SKYQ; Foreland / Eagle Springs facility, Railroad Valley near Ely, NV; 1-for-8 reverse split March 2026; Q1 2026 boiler-repair outages and revenue impact; PR Spring, ECOSolv).

[4] U.S. Energy Information Administration — Western U.S. refining capacity, California refinery closures, and regional fuel supply dynamics (context for shrinking PADD 5 refining capacity and import dependence): https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/refinerycapacity/.

[5] Yahoo Finance / sector coverage — independent and downstream refining peer context (HF Sinclair DINO, Par Pacific PARR, CVR Energy CVI, Calumet CLMT; refining margins, Intermountain West and Western-market exposure).

DISCLAIMER:

USANewsGroup.com ("USA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MIQL"). This communication is for digital media distribution purposes only. MIQL has been paid a fee by Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG") for digital media distribution and original content production related to Sky Quarry, Inc. on behalf of Sky Quarry, Inc. The owner/operator of MIQL does not currently own any shares of Sky Quarry, Inc. but reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Sky Quarry, Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. The communications between MIQL and Sky Quarry, Inc. and the related compensation arrangements between MIQL, CDMG and Sky Quarry, Inc. have been reviewed and approved on behalf of Sky Quarry, Inc. by CDMG.

This article was reviewed and approved on behalf of Sky Quarry, Inc. by CDMG, and also directly from the Sky Quarry Inc.

Owners, employees, and agents of USA and MIQL are not registered broker-dealers or investment advisors. The information contained in this communication is not, and should not be construed as, investment advice, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The information contained in this communication is current at the date of publication and is provided in good faith from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a registered broker-dealer or financial advisor before making any investment decision.

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: market and commodity price volatility; legal and regulatory risks; risks of being a small-capitalization company; the volatility of microcap and small-cap securities; risks associated with U.S. listing requirements; reliance on a single operating refinery; risks associated with operating in regulated U.S. energy markets; geopolitical risks; risks associated with development-stage assets; and risks of changes in U.S. federal and state energy policy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication.

This article references Sky Quarry, Inc.'s Request for Proposals to engage partners in accelerating development of the PR Spring oil sands asset. Independent investors should understand that the RFP is a non-binding solicitation of interest. There is no guarantee that any partnership transaction, joint venture, or development financing will result from the RFP process, or that any specific commercial terms will be agreed. Estimated production costs ($35 per barrel) and incremental capital requirements ($4 to $5 million) are based on prior engineering and feasibility work and are subject to change. The PR Spring resource estimate (approximately 180 million barrels) is based on prior technical reports and does not constitute proved reserves.

Comparable companies referenced in this article (Valero Energy, HF Sinclair, Par Pacific, and Delek US) are presented for context purposes only. Sky Quarry, Inc. is materially different from each of these comparables in terms of market capitalization, refining throughput, leverage, and operating scope. Past performance of any comparable does not guarantee future performance of Sky Quarry, Inc.

By reading this communication, the reader acknowledges that they have read and understand this disclaimer and the risks identified herein.