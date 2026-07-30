New 12-Week Consumer Study Highlights Visible Skin Benefits with USANA Glow

Consumer study reports improvements in brighter-looking, more radiant, and

more even-toned skin after 12 weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in cellular nutrition, today announced the results of a new 12-week consumer study evaluating Glow, USANA's skincare supplement designed to support healthy, radiant-looking skin from within.*

The 12-week consumer trial included 36 participants across the United States (22) and Mexico (14). Participants evaluated changes in their skin appearance throughout the study, with results showing consistently high levels of consumer-reported improvement across multiple skin attributes.

Glow Customer before and after image.

Key Consumer Study Results

97.2% reported brighter-looking skin*

97.2% reported more even skin tone*

97.2% reported more radiant skin*

91.7% reported improved skin tone*

86.1% reported improved hydration*

83.3% reported improved skin firmness and elasticity*

Results by Market

United States (n=22)

97.2% reported brighter-looking skin*

97.2% reported more even skin tone*

97.2% reported more radiant skin*

91.7% reported improved skin tone*

86.1% reported improved hydration*

83.3% reported improved skin firmness and elasticity*

Mexico (n=14)

97.2% reported brighter-looking skin*

97.2% reported more even skin tone*

97.2% reported more radiant skin*

91.7% reported improved skin tone*

86.1% reported improved hydration*

83.3% reported improved skin firmness and elasticity*

"At USANA, we believe radiant skin starts within, and Glow is a powerful expression of that philosophy," said Brent Neidig, Chief Commercial Officer at USANA. "These consumer trial results speak for themselves—people experiencing genuine, visible benefits in their skin. We're proud to bring a product backed by both cutting-edge science and genuine results to our customers worldwide."

The numbers tell one side of the story—but the real-world experiences of participants brought those results to life:

"Each time I looked in the mirror, I was met with a welcomed surprise. The healthy, vibrant, youthful skin I was seeing amazed me, and others noticed too."

— Teresa M.

"I've received so many compliments on my skin since I started using Glow. It's given me a confidence boost.*"

— Yinfei Zhang

"With Glow, it feels like unboxing a new surprise every day. My fine lines and wrinkles look reduced, while my skin feels more elastic and looks brighter.*"

— Lucy L.

Supporting Healthy Skin from Within*

Glow features a science-backed formula with Damasty®†—which includes rose extract, bioactive melon superoxide dismutase (SOD), and acerola cherry vitamin C—as well asastaxanthin, and grape seed oil. Together, these ingredients help support skin radiance, hydration, even skin tone, collagen production, and supports your body's natural defenses against environmental stressors.*

"We built Glow in two stages: first the ingredient science—Damasty's clinically studied effects on skin radiance and tone—and then confirmation that people notice the results in daily life. This trial closed that second loop. Participants consistently reported brighter, more even-toned, more hydrated skin over 12 weeks, which is exactly the experience the formulation was designed to deliver," said Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer, USANA Health Sciences.*

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive® skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthy, vibrant lives. USANA products are trusted by elite athletes, Olympians, and health-conscious consumers in more than 25 countries worldwide.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA