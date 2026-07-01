Kevin Guest: World Cup Determination Shows the Power of Grit, Preparation, Persistence

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Cup soccer players push through pressure, fatigue, setbacks and global expectations, Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), says their pursuit of victory carries a lesson that reaches far beyond the field.

It comes down to one of the 12 principles from his book, All the Right Reasons: The Piano Principle.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"When you really want something, make it happen," Guest said.

For Guest, that principle is more than a motivational line. It is a practical formula for success. In All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, the bestselling author shares how his parents bought a piano before they bought a car because music mattered that much to them. They sacrificed comfort for purpose. Later, Guest applied that same mindset to music, business and leadership, learning that dreams only become real when desire is matched with sacrifice, repetition, and work.

"World Cup athletes don't arrive on the world stage by accident," Guest said. "They train when no one is cheering. They recover from losses. They study, sacrifice, practice, and keep going. That's The Piano Principle in action. When something matters deeply enough, you don't wait for perfect conditions. You do something about it."

Guest says the lesson applies directly to personal and professional life.

"Most people like the idea of success," Guest said. "Far fewer people love the discipline required to earn it. That's where the difference shows up. The players who reach the World Cup have learned how to stay committed when the work gets repetitive, painful or invisible."

In his book, the business leader and global speaker also points to the value of grit, noting that success often comes down to understanding your passion and having the willingness to turn it into something great. "It's easy to dream," he said. "The hard part is doing the work."

Guest offers five ways readers can benefit from applying The Piano Principle:

1. Build stronger discipline. Stop waiting to feel motivated and start doing the work because the goal matters.

2. Push through setbacks. Losses, criticism and mistakes become part of the process, not reasons to quit.

3. Improve performance. Repetition sharpens skill. Practice under pressure builds confidence when stakes rise.

4. Strengthen purpose. You make better choices when you know what matters most and what you're willing to sacrifice for it.

5. Create momentum. Small daily actions compound into progress, whether you're building a career, improving health, leading a team or repairing a relationship.

Guest said the World Cup reminds people that achievement rarely looks glamorous up close.

"What we see on game day is the highlight," Guest said. "What we don't see are the years of conditioning, missed comfort, early mornings, disappointment and private determination. That's where success gets built."

He invites readers to apply The Piano Principle in their own lives by choosing one meaningful goal, defining the next step, committing time to it daily, and staying with it long enough to see progress.

"Whether you want to improve your health, grow your business, strengthen your family, lead better, or simply live with more purpose, the principle is the same," Guest said. "When you really want something, act on it and put it in motion. That's how you build a happier, more productive life. Personally and professionally."

For more insight, visit http://www.kevinguest.com/.

All proceeds from sales of "All the Right Reasons" benefit the USANA Foundation. Each book purchase provides 40 meals to feed hungry children. The nonprofit organization has provided more than 112 million meals to date and has a goal of feeding 20,000 families by Dec. 31, 2026.

ABOUT KEVIN GUEST

Kevin Guest is Chairman & CEO of USANA Health Sciences, a billion-dollar global nutritional company based in Salt Lake City. He is also a musician, author, and humanitarian. His book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," shares lessons on leadership, integrity, and purpose drawn from his life and career.

ABOUT USANA HEALTH SCIENCES

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its 1992 founding, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and brand partners in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

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SOURCE USANA