New AI Capabilities in Oracle OPERA Cloud Supercharge Hotel Operations

Embedded AI features empower associates to work more efficiently, standardize operations across properties, and elevate guest service

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced Oracle OPERA Cloud Assistant, a new suite of AI-powered capabilities embedded directly within the familiar workflows of Oracle OPERA Cloud. These innovations help hoteliers automate guest room assignments, generate AI-driven rate descriptions that improve quality and consistency, and strengthen revenue management, while enabling staff to work more efficiently.

For example, instead of spending time searching through documentation or consulting a manager, associates can simply ask OPERA Cloud questions such as, "How do I run a report?" or "How do I resolve this guest issue?" to receive real-time guidance. Together with integrated AI language translation supporting global operations across 230 countries and territories, OPERA Cloud Assistant empowers associates to take action to streamline operations, and deliver better experiences to guests across regions.

All these capabilities are available today at no additional cost to OPERA Cloud customers worldwide. To see the OPERA Cloud platform in action visit HITEC booth #842 on June 15-18th .

"AI is reshaping how hotels operate and deliver great guest experiences," said Scott Strickland, chief commercial officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Some of the most impactful innovations are those helping hoteliers make better decisions, reduce operational complexity, generate more revenue through upsells, and respond more effectively to ever-changing guest needs. With new AI capabilities embedded directly within Oracle OPERA Cloud, we're helping franchisees and the teams that support them unlock new levels of productivity, consistency, and operational agility, all without disrupting existing workflows."

Wyndham, one of the world's largest hotel franchisors, currently has more than 2,100 properties running on OPERA Cloud. The addition of OPERA Cloud Assistant builds on a multi-year effort to integrate AI across the company's ecosystem, reflecting its early focus on applying advanced technologies to help franchisees drive greater revenue and efficiencies amid a rapidly evolving hospitality landscape.

Embedded natively within existing OPERA Cloud configurations, revenue, and front desk workflows, the new AI capabilities simplify complex processes, automate routine tasks, and help hotel teams increase productivity, make faster decisions, and deliver more personalized service throughout the guest journey. By bringing AI into familiar workflows, Oracle enables hospitality organizations to accelerate productivity, standardize best practices across global operations, and improve business performance without adding separate systems, integrations, overhead, or training.

"AI has the potential to transform hotel operations when it is seamlessly integrated into associates' daily work," said Laura Calin, senior vice president, Oracle Consumer Industries. "With OPERA Cloud, users have a unified AI-enabled platform that streamlines operations, removes challenges, and helps staff make smarter decisions in real time. By reducing friction and automating routine tasks, hotel associates can focus on what matters most - delivering exceptional service."

With the new OPERA Cloud AI capabilities, hoteliers can:

Empower employees with instant operational intelligence: OPERA Cloud Assistant provides hotel staff with real-time, natural-language access to operational knowledge, hotel procedures, and Oracle documentation. Whether an associate needs guidance on completing a night audit or navigating a system process, the assistant delivers immediate answers in the employee's preferred language. This helps accelerate onboarding, reduce dependence on managers, improve productivity, and enable consistent service delivery during peak operating periods.

Deliver personalized guest experiences through intelligent room assignment: AI-assisted room assignment analyzes reservation details, guest preferences, stay history, and operational parameters to recommend the most suitable room for each guest. By helping hotels better match guests with preferred room features, these recommendations can improve guest satisfaction, increase loyalty, reduce manual effort at the front desk, and enable faster, more seamless check-in experiences.

Strengthen revenue optimization and pricing consistency: AI-generated rate code descriptions automatically create comprehensive, standardized rate content using package details, rate attributes, and structured inputs already available within OPERA Cloud. By improving the quality and consistency of rate information across distribution channels, hotels can enhance pricing transparency, reduce administrative effort, and support stronger revenue management practices across multi-property portfolios.

Scale global operations with multilingual consistency: AI-powered translation generates ready-to-use translations for configuration descriptions and operational content, helping global hotel brands maintain consistent standards, terminology, and brand alignment across regions. These capabilities simplify global deployments and reduce the complexity of managing multilingual environments.

By combining operational intelligence, workflow automation, and AI-driven decision support within a single platform, Oracle continues to help hospitality organizations increase efficiency, improve profitability, and deliver memorable guest experiences that support long-term loyalty and revenue growth at scale.

To learn more visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

Oracle Hospitality

Oracle technology serves independent hoteliers, global hotel chains, casinos, and cruise lines in over 230 countries and territories. Our cloud-native solutions connect the entire business from the front desk to the dining room and back office, and our customers use intuitive tools and AI insights to fuel frictionless guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage long-term loyalty. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle