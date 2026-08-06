New American Funding Adds Christian Johnson and Shane Masterman, with $2 Billion in Combined Career Volume, to Launch Cantera Home Lending in Dallas-Fort Worth

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding , one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders, announced that award-winning industry veterans Shane Masterman and Christian Johnson have joined the company as Cantera Home Lending. Together, Johnson and Masterman have originated more than $2 billion in residential mortgage loans throughout their career and bring nearly five decades of combined experience to New American Funding's expanding Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Christian Johnson and Shane Masterman have teamed up as Cantera Home Lending to deliver a personalized, relationship-driven lending experience backed by the national strength, technology, and lending platform of New American Funding. Cantera Home Lending combines the responsiveness and accountability of an independent boutique with the full product suite, operational excellence, and financial strength of one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders.

Clients will have access to a comprehensive range of loan programs, including Conventional, FHA, jumbo, government, portfolio, physician, construction, renovation, reverse, and specialty products. Loans will be delivered through industry-leading digital mortgage technology and supported by world-class underwriting, operations, compliance, funding, and servicing.

"I'm excited to welcome Shane Masterman and Christian Johnson to New American Funding. As two of the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation and among the most respected originators in North Texas, Shane and Christian have built exceptional businesses by putting their customers and referral partners first," said Pat Bolan, chief production officer at New American Funding.

"I'm honored they have chosen to join the New American Funding family," Bolan continued. "Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our culture, and we're excited to provide the support, innovation, and resources they need to continue growing their success. We look forward to celebrating everything they'll accomplish as part of our team."

Johnson has more than 25 years of industry experience and has built a reputation for exceptional service, creative financing solutions, and smooth, on-time closings. He has been named a D Magazine Top Mortgage Producer every year since 2009 and has earned Top Originators recognition from both Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive Magazine, in addition to the Seven Star Certificate of Excellence from Broker Agent Advisor. Johnson specializes in first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, luxury homeowners, and real estate investors, with deep expertise across VA, FHA, jumbo, and specialty loan programs.

Masterman is one of the nation's top-performing mortgage professionals, bringing more than 24 years of industry experience. Known for delivering creative financing strategies, fast and streamlined closings, and a relationship-first approach, Masterman specializes in jumbo, conventional, FHA, VA, and complex lending solutions for luxury homebuyers and real estate investors. He has consistently earned recognition for top loan volume, including Chairman's Circle and President's Club honors and distinctions from Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1%, and HousingWire. A Plano native and Texas Tech University graduate, he serves clients throughout Texas and across the country.

"New American Funding is a company that is deeply focused on the business of mortgages and on the families behind every transaction," said Shane Masterman. "Their commitment to growing together, investing in industry-leading technology and products, and supporting their team at every level aligns completely with what Christian and I have always believed: that a mortgage is not just a financial transaction but a pathway to homeownership and long-term wealth building."

"We were struck by the quality of the people at New American Funding. Everyone we have encountered is genuinely focused on tailored service, flawless execution, and collaboration, all in service of helping people secure a home they can call their own," said Christian Johnson. "That kind of culture is rare, and it told us everything we needed to know when choosing them as the partner for our team and our clients."

To connect with Christian Johnson and Shane Masterman at Cantera Home Lending, visit canterahomelending.com.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with more than 5,300 employees based in Santa Ana, Calif. Founded in 2003 by Rick and Patty Arvielo, New American Funding is dedicated to making homeownership accessible for everyone. With a servicing portfolio of more than 281,000 customers, representing $73 billion in value and more than 300 locations nationwide, New American Funding combines the scale of a national lender with the personalized service of a trusted community partner. New American Funding offers state-of-the-art career training, innovative technologies, and diverse loan products to streamline the mortgage process and help people achieve homeownership.

Equal Housing Opportunity. © 2026 New American Funding, LLC. NMLS #6606. nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Corporate office 1 MacArthur Place, Suite 800, Santa Ana, CA 92707. http://www.newamericanfunding.com. Phone: 800-450-2010

About Cantera Home Lending

Cantera Home Lending is an independently branded mortgage company founded by Christian Johnson and Shane Masterman. Built on the belief that exceptional mortgage lending begins with exceptional relationships, Cantera delivers a boutique client experience supported by the lending products, technology, underwriting, operations, and financial strength of New American Funding. Christian Johnson, NMLS #552551. Shane Masterman, NMLS #231190. Learn more at canterahomelending.com.

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SOURCE New American Funding