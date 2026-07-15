New American Funding and Vesta Team Up to Accelerate the Mortgage Process for Loan Officers and Customers

New American Funding will transition to Vesta's AI-native loan origination system, with a phased rollout in 2027

This partnership will deliver faster application, disclosure, and lock processes for loan officers and reduce manual handoffs across underwriting, processing, and funding for operations teams

Customers will benefit from greater speed, reliability, and transparency throughout the home loan experience

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders, is teaming up with Vesta, an AI-native loan origination system, to modernize how the company originates, processes, and closes loans.

The phased rollout, scheduled for 2027, will increase efficiency while delivering a faster and more transparent mortgage experience for homebuyers and homeowners nationwide.

The partnership reflects New American Funding's commitment to reducing the cost and complexity of mortgage origination without sacrificing the personalized service that defines the company.

By unifying underwriting, processing, and funding workflows on a single AI-native platform, New American Funding's lending and operations teams can focus more on their customers.

"This partnership is about more than adopting new technology," said Christy Bunce, president of New American Funding. "It is about simplifying the mortgage origination process and positioning our company to better serve the people who trust us with one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Vesta allows us to take the friction out of the process so our loan officers can put their focus where it has always belonged – on the customer."

Technology that Allows New American Funding to Focus on the Customer

Vesta automatically surfaces the next most important action on each loan, while built-in document intelligence reads and organizes incoming paperwork, and AI agents run routine checks and clear conditions. With workflows managed directly within Vesta's platform, this provides loan officers and operations teams with more time for customer education, one-on-one guidance, and advocacy.

The same automation extends across underwriting, processing, and funding. Pricing, rate-lock requests, and disclosures live in a single loan file. Vesta removes manual handoffs, protecting the borrower's rate and freeing the operations team to focus on loan quality instead of administrative tracking.

A Faster, Easier Path to Homeownership

New American Funding customers can expect to see faster approvals, shorter timelines, and greater transparency throughout the home loan process. With more reliable financing and clearer communication at every stage, they will be better positioned to make competitive offers and move into their new homes sooner.

For homeowners seeking to refinance or access their home equity, this streamlined loan process will ensure that their goals are achieved quickly, successfully, and with less stress.

"We founded Vesta to help lenders like New American Funding streamline their operations and lower the cost of loan originations," said Mike Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of Vesta. "We're proud to partner with New American Funding to help their team spend less time on routine work, and more time with customers."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with more than 5,300 employees based in Santa Ana, Calif. Founded in 2003 by Rick and Patty Arvielo, New American Funding is dedicated to making homeownership accessible for everyone. With a servicing portfolio of more than 281,000 customers, representing $73 billion in value and more than 300 locations nationwide, New American Funding combines the scale of a national lender with the personalized service of a trusted community partner. New American Funding offers state-of-the-art career training, innovative technologies, and diverse loan products to streamline the mortgage process and help people achieve homeownership.

Equal Housing Opportunity. © 2026 New American Funding, LLC. NMLS #6606. nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Corporate office: 1 MacArthur Place, Suite 800, Santa Ana, CA 92707. http://www.newamericanfunding.com. Phone: 800-450-2010

About Vesta

Vesta is the loan origination system (LOS) where people and AI agents work together. It streamlines and automates operations to cut the time and cost of origination. Vesta has helped lenders cut operational costs by as much as 25 percent. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, and Conversion Capital. Learn more at vesta.com.

Media Contacts

New American Funding

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Vesta

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SOURCE New American Funding