New American Industrial Alliance and Exiger Kick-Off Survey on Critical Minerals Scarcity

Exiger Joins Coalition to Strengthen America's Strategic Industrial Base

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government, announced it has joined the New American Industrial Alliance, a multi-sector trade association dedicated to ensuring America's techno-industrial leadership. Exiger joins fellow AI and defense tech pioneers including Anduril, Divergent, Google, Hadrian, and Palantir to advance the coalition's mission to restore domestic manufacturing capacity and bolster national security.

Exiger joins fellow AI and defense tech pioneers including Anduril, Divergent, Google, Hadrian, and Palantir to advance the coalition’s mission to restore domestic manufacturing capacity and bolster national security.

NAIA and Exiger also announced their partnership on the launch of Ground Truth: The Exiger-NAIA Critical Minerals Readiness Survey – a timely industry snapshot on the current and future state of critical minerals supply that follows the White House's Executive Order 14415 "Securing America's Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials" last month. The survey of NAIA's member community and the broader U.S. industrial base will measure the actual state of critical mineral supply against real industrial demand.

"We're excited to welcome Exiger to NAIA and kick off this partnership with a revealing dive into both the pain points and opportunities across the critical minerals landscape for domestic manufacturers," said Micah Murphy, Senior Vice President, NAIA. "Exiger's leadership in supply chain, readiness, and procurement automation, coupled with their cutting-edge AI, deep data, and domain expertise, makes them a valuable ally in our work to strengthen and secure our most important supply chains."

Ground Truth was designed by the partnership to surface where demand is not being met by domestic or allied supply (down to the spec, grade, alloy, or purity level), where reshoring goals and sourcing capabilities diverge, and which gaps leave companies most exposed.

"We're thrilled to partner with NAIA to provide a ground truth at the exact moment policymakers are taking action on critical mineral dependencies with Executive Order 14415," said Derek Lemke, Senior Vice President, Product Market Leadership, Exiger. "We've seen global bad actors attempt to weaponize the periodic table and leverage their control of critical mineral processing, refining, and exports, and hope the survey results inform policies that drive long-term resilience, including supply chain visibility, raw material traceability, and reduced dependency on adversarial supply."

All stakeholders are welcome to participate in the brief survey at: https://qualtricsxmy5yxfhlpv.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_881z1cFj6sUGvae.

Responses will inform a joint Exiger x NAIA research report, powered by 1EXIGER.AI, that will offer a blueprint for policymakers, federal buyers, investors, and industrial partners targeting where to best direct action and capital to accelerate America's reindustrialization.

The findings will be unveiled on September 16, 2026, in Washington, DC, at NAIA's The New Industrial Age Forum, which brings leaders from factory floors, laboratories, and construction into conversation with policymakers working to shape America's manufacturing renaissance.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger