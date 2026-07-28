New Analysis From Obi Finds World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging Across Host Cities

Uber fares peaked 62% above baseline, while the World Cup Final produced the tournament's most expensive rideshare night

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cup fans faced significantly higher rideshare prices on match days, particularly for riders who chose Uber, according to a new analysis from Obi, the global real-time rideshare price-comparison platform.

Obi analyzed more than 15,000 fare and wait time data points from Uber, Lyft, Waymo and DiDi across eight World Cup host cities and 15 key matches, spanning the opening weekend through the Final. Uber prices rose above their prior-week baseline during every match Obi monitored, with an average peak increase of 62%. Lyft fares peaked 43% above baseline on average.

The price impact grew as the tournament progressed. Uber's average peak increase was 59% during the group stage, rising to 72% during the quarterfinals, semifinals and Final.

"Fans expect transportation to cost more when tens of thousands of people leave a stadium at once, but the size of these increases – as well as the differences between providers for exactly the same trip – were striking," said Ashwini Anburajan, CEO of Obi. "This is precisely why greater price transparency matters. Riders should be able to see their options clearly and make an informed choice, especially when demand is at its highest."

Among the report's key findings:

The Final was the tournament's most expensive rideshare night. In the New York market on July 19, Uber reached a peak fare of $143, 77% above baseline, while Lyft peaked at $102.

New York - New Jersey was the most expensive host market tracked. MetLife Stadium averaged a peak Uber fare of $146 across the four matches Obi measured there.

Provider choice produced substantial savings. During Brazil versus Morocco in New York, Uber reached $149 while Lyft was $91 for the same trip at the same moment – a $58 difference and the largest provider gap recorded.

The largest variance between Lyft and Uber was during Brazil vs Morocco, recorded at $58, a 64% variance.

Lyft was generally less expensive than Uber in U.S. markets. In New York, Lyft frequently ran $30 to $50 below Uber on match nights.

Higher prices were often accompanied by shorter pickup times. Obi found that Uber wait times declined on most of the game nights it analyzed, suggesting that higher fares helped draw more drivers onto the platform.

Across the tournament, the difference between the least and most expensive provider averaged $25 on game nights. The results illustrate how quickly major events can change local rideshare markets, as well as how consumers can pay materially different prices depending on which app they open.

"Rideshare pricing is dynamic by design, but consumers rarely have a clear view of the entire market," Anburajan added. "The World Cup demonstrated that the first price a rider sees may be far from the best one available."

The complete report, "The World Cup Effect: How Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging," is available at https://rideobi.com/worldcup/

ABOUT OBI

Obi is a global real-time aggregator that compares millions of pricing and pick-up (ETA) data points, providing consumers and businesses with actionable insights. The free Obi app allows riders to compare all the major rideshare providers, taxis and black cars instantly. With over 1,500,000 users, the Obi app is available in over 175 countries, providing global price transparency for riders. The app is available for free download on iOS and Android at rideobi.com.

SOURCE Obi