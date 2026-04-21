Obi Releases New Data On Tesla Robotaxi Pricing In San Francisco

New analysis reveals Tesla fares are up by 41% since December as the service shifts from ultra-low pricing to a more dynamic strategy

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla's Robotaxi service remains the least expensive ride-hailing option for travelers in San Francisco, but the average price of a ride has risen 41% since December according to new research from Obi, the global real-time aggregator for rideshare prices. Despite the sharp rise, Tesla remains the lowest-priced rideshare option across the market, underscoring its continued role as a disruptive force in autonomous mobility.

The average ride cost of Tesla Robotaxi, Lyft Standard, UberX, and Waymo in San Francisco as measured by Obi at the end of 2025 versus in March-April 2026. The price per mile of Tesla Robotaxi, Lyft Standard, UberX, and Waymo in San Francisco as measured by Obi at the end of 2025 versus in March-April 2026.

The updated findings are based on real-time pricing data points collected between March 1 and April 14, 2026 within Obi's consumer app,which allows users to compare price and wait times for all rideshare services that offer a ride on a particular route. The numbers reveal a market in transition: While Tesla's early pricing strategy prioritized ultra-low fares to drive adoption, the new data suggests the company is establishing more sustainable rates as it scales.

The average cost of a rideshare trip in San Francisco has increased across the board since December. In addition to Tesla, Obi data also showed that the average price for a Waymo ride increased by 18%, Lyft by 12% and Uber by 5%. Riders in San Francisco are paying more across all ride providers – even though the average price per mile for Uber and Lyft has slightly dropped, owing to the legacy providers' disproportionate share of longer rides.

"Tesla's prices increasing by 41% may seem dramatic, but it appears to be a natural next phase of their strategy," said Ashwini Anburajan, CEO of Obi. "They entered the market with pricing that was designed to attract riders, not maximize revenue. What we're seeing now is Tesla starting to behave more like a real marketplace while still maintaining a massive cost advantage."

Tesla's robotaxi service, which still operates with a safety driver in each car, remains significantly cheaper than every major competitor. This is consistent with the initial findings in Obi's January 2026 report, "The Cost of Autonomy: Tesla, Waymo, and the New Rideshare Battleground," the world's first analysis of rideshare pricing that included Tesla's new service. On average, Tesla rides are still roughly half the price of Waymo and meaningfully less expensive than Uber and Lyft on a per-mile basis. The new data also shows that Tesla consistently offered the lowest prices on every single day measured, with even its closest competitor trailing by a meaningful margin.

At the same time, Tesla's pricing behavior is evolving. In contrast to the highly stable pricing observed in Obi's earlier report, the latest data shows significantly more variability, with daily average ride prices ranging from approximately $8 to over $14 depending on the day.

"Tesla is no longer just undercutting the market – they're starting to shape it," Anburajan added. "If they can maintain even part of this price advantage while introducing more sophisticated pricing, it has major implications for every other player in rideshare. Tesla is setting the floor, Waymo is testing a more premium pricing model, and everyone else is being forced to respond. What happens next has the potential to determine the economics of rideshare for the next decade."

Obi's analysis is based on organic user searches within its app, ensuring direct, real-world comparisons across Tesla, Waymo, Uber, and Lyft for identical routes throughout San Francisco.

Read the full analysis at www.rideobi.com/teslaq1.

Obi is a global real-time aggregator that compares millions of pricing and pick-up (ETA) data points, providing consumers and businesses with actionable insights. The free Obi app allows riders to compare all the major rideshare providers, taxis and black cars instantly. With over 1,500,000 users, the Obi app is available in over 175 countries, providing global price transparency for riders. The app is available for free download on iOS and Android at rideobi.com.

SOURCE Obi