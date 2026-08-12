New Arizona Voters' Agenda Reveals Clear Opportunities for Leadership on the Issues Voters Prioritize

Statewide public opinion research provides trusted, nonpartisan data for candidates that show true areas of consensus among Arizona voters

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest opportunities for progress this election may not lie in the issues that divide Arizona voters, but in the priorities they already share. New statewide public opinion research released today by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) identifies where majorities agree and what it means for candidates, leaders, and Arizona's future.

Presented in the 2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda, the research identifies priorities on which likely Arizona voters show agreement across political affiliations and generations. The findings provide a trusted, nonpartisan framework for the priorities the public believes deserve attention — creating a foundation for the questions candidates answer, the decisions leaders make, and the progress Arizonans expect long after Election Day.

The research also provides broader insight into Arizona voters' experiences, concerns, and perspectives, helping explain not only what voters think is most important, but why those issues matter.

Together, the findings raise an important question for conversations throughout the 2026 election and beyond: Will Arizona's elected leaders respond to voters' priorities?

"The Arizona Voters' Agenda builds on a strong foundation of public opinion research that spans multiple election cycles," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. The views of Arizona voters have remained remarkably consistent in important areas despite changing political and economic circumstances. Arizonans care deeply about the state's future, they want leaders focused on the challenges affecting their lives, they want problem-solving that leads to progress, and they are tired of divisive politics. The 2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda provides insights and a current view into voter priorities today."

The Arizona Voters' Agenda priorities are drawn from a statewide public opinion survey conducted by HighGround, Inc., that examined a wide range of issues, policy approaches, priorities, and public concerns. Only priorities earning at least 50% support across all political affiliations and generations become part of the Arizona Voters' Agenda, providing a credible, research-based understanding of where likely Arizona voters are aligned.

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SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona