New Benchmark Report Reveals Most Revenue Organizations Coach Fewer Than Half Their Reps Weekly, and It's Costing Them

Ambition's State of Sales Coaching in 2026 surveys 300+ sales leaders and finds a widening gap between organizations with a coaching intention and those with a coaching system

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition, the AI-powered coaching and performance platform for revenue teams, today released The State of Sales Coaching in 2026, a benchmark report based on a survey of over 300 sales VPs, directors, managers, and CROs across industries including technology, financial services, manufacturing, and logistics.

The report's central finding: most revenue organizations believe in coaching, but very few have made it systematic. The data reveals consistent, significant performance gaps between organizations where coaching is broad, structured, and measurable and those where it's infrequent, inconsistent, or left to individual managers.

Key findings include:

The cadence gap is larger than most leaders realize. Only 30% of organizations report coaching on a weekly or bi-weekly cadence. Nearly half (43%) rely on monthly, quarterly, ad hoc, or unknown cadences — meaning most revenue teams are coaching when it's convenient, not when it's needed.

Only 30% of organizations report coaching on a weekly or bi-weekly cadence. Nearly half (43%) rely on monthly, quarterly, ad hoc, or unknown cadences — meaning most revenue teams are coaching when it's convenient, not when it's needed. Coaching coverage is the strongest predictor of quota attainment in the data. When more than 75% of reps receive weekly structured coaching, organizations are more than twice as likely to report 71% or higher quota attainment compared to organizations where fewer than 25% of reps are coached weekly (54% vs. 25%). Yet 64% of organizations coach fewer than half their reps weekly.

When more than 75% of reps receive weekly structured coaching, organizations are more than twice as likely to report 71% or higher quota attainment compared to organizations where fewer than 25% of reps are coached weekly (54% vs. 25%). Yet 64% of organizations coach fewer than half their reps weekly. Having a framework is not the same as executing one. While 77% of organizations have some form of coaching framework, only 38% report consistent adoption across their manager team. Organizations where framework adoption is consistent are 67% more likely to achieve 71%+ quota attainment than those with no framework.

While 77% of organizations have some form of coaching framework, only 38% report consistent adoption across their manager team. Organizations where framework adoption is consistent are 67% more likely to achieve 71%+ quota attainment than those with no framework. Coaching quality may matter more than coaching frequency. Organizations with very consistent coaching quality across managers are 54% more likely to hit 71%+ quota attainment compared to those with highly variable quality. Yet 47% of revenue organizations describe coaching quality as either "highly variable" or unmeasurable.

Organizations with very consistent coaching quality across managers are 54% more likely to hit 71%+ quota attainment compared to those with highly variable quality. Yet 47% of revenue organizations describe coaching quality as either "highly variable" or unmeasurable. AI is emerging as a meaningful performance differentiator. Organizations actively using AI in their coaching programs are 57% more likely to report 71%+ quota attainment than those not currently considering AI. And more than half of non-AI organizations (52%) fall into the lowest attainment ranges. Despite this, only 26% of organizations have fully deployed AI for coaching.

"The data confirms what we hear from revenue leaders every day: they value coaching, but good intentions don't produce consistent results at scale," said Nora Oliveros, Head of Marketing at Ambition. "The organizations winning on quota attainment are coaching systematically, with structures that ensure every rep receives coaching with measurable quality. That's the gap this data makes undeniable."

The report also examined outcomes at organizations using dedicated sales coaching platforms like Ambition. Those organizations were more than twice as likely to report very consistent coaching quality across their manager team (46% vs. 22% industry-wide), nearly twice as likely to reach the majority of their reps with weekly coaching (58% vs. 32%), and 58% more likely to operate on a weekly or bi-weekly coaching cadence.

The full report, The State of Sales Coaching in 2026, is available for download here.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Ambition Ambition is the AI-powered coaching and performance system built to turn managers into revenue organizations' most powerful growth lever. Through Coaching Orchestration, Sales Activation, and Performance Intelligence, Ambition gives revenue teams the system they need to operationalize coaching strategy at the frontline—consistently, at scale, and with full visibility. Learn more at ambition.com.

Methodology: Survey data collected June 2026 via independent panel (N=312 complete responses). Respondents hold titles of Sales Manager or above at companies ranging from 100 to 10,000+ employees. All findings are correlational. Full methodology available in the report.

SOURCE Ambition