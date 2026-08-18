New Bio Bidet by Bemis Survey Finds Nearly Half Non-Owners Are Ready to Try a Bidet, Announces Partnership with Taskrabbit on Nationwide Installation

Fifth annual survey finds 97% of bidet owners satisfied with their purchase, while new partnership removes installation as a top barrier to adoption

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Bidet by Bemis (Bio Bidet), a leading manufacturer and retailer of bidet seats and attachments, today released results from its fifth annual U.S. consumer bidet use survey*, revealing strong and growing demand for bidets for current owners and non-owners. To help remove one of the biggest reported barriers to adoption, Bio Bidet also announced a new partnership with Taskrabbit, the global platform connecting people to skilled, reliable Taskers and giving consumers nationwide an easier way to book professional bidet installation.

BB-2000 Bidet Toilet Seat from Bio Bidet by Bemis

Survey at a glance: 1,008 U.S. adults ages 18+ surveyed in June 2026 by Propeller Insights on behalf of Bio Bidet by Bemis; margin of error of 2%.

Bidet Super Fans

Today's bidet owners are enthusiastic advocates for this added fixture in their bathrooms:

97% of bidet owners report satisfaction with their purchase

82% say a bidet has benefited their lives

74% have recommended a bidet to friends or family

Owners cite ease of installation, unlimited warm water, a heated seat, a warm-air dryer, and a seat that never loosens as their top, must-have features.

Growing Bidet Curiosity

Interest in bidets is climbing among Americans who haven't yet made the switch:

42% of Americans who have never used a bidet are interested in trying one

Nearly 75% of non-owners say an at-home bidet would be beneficial

36% plan to add a bidet to their bathroom in the future

Bidet Barriers

Although bidets have a good track record for converting non-users, unfamiliarity keeps many consumers from taking the first step:

25% say they've simply never considered owning a bidet

20% aren't sure how bidets work

27% have concerns about installation

Bio Bidet by Bemis and Taskrabbit Partnership

To help bidet-curious consumers overcome unease about access and installation, Bio Bidet has partnered with Taskrabbit. Customers nationwide can now book local skilled Taskers for bidet installation, making enhanced everyday comfort and cleanliness more accessible than ever.

"The survey results show that it's not a matter of if a consumer will like a bidet, but when they will try one," said TJ Stiefvater, Vice President of Marketing at Bio Bidet. "Our job is to remove the barriers that keep people from trying one in the first place. It's why we're dedicated to making consumer-centric product enhancements and building partnerships like the one with Taskrabbit to make bidet ownership easier and more seamless for our customers."

Bio Bidet by Bemis is available in 1,500+ The Home Depot stores nationwide, online at all major marketplaces, and at biobidet.com. Bio Bidet products can be purchased using FSA/HSA funds on biobidet.com and amazon.com.

*Methodology: Survey conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Bio Bidet by Bemis in June 2026 with a sample size of 1,008 U.S. adults ages 18 and over. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of 2%.

About Bio Bidet by Bemis

Bio Bidet by Bemis is a leading manufacturer and retailer of bidet toilet seats and attachments. Founded in 2008, the company believes that "water does it better" when it comes to bathroom hygiene and is passionate about the positive impact its products have on people throughout the world. The company's innovative designs and world class support continue to raise the standard for bathroom technology, while enhancing the function and beauty of customers' homes. Parent company Bemis Manufacturing Company is a leading manufacturer of toilet seats and is celebrating 125 years in business. To learn more, visit BioBidet.com, ToiletSeats.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact

Katie Feltz

[email protected]

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks — such as Furniture Assembly, TV Mounting, Help Moving, and Home Improvements — to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 240+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing