New Book by Best-selling Author Explains Clutter is Not the Problem

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy reports that one-quarter of people with two-car garages have so much stuff in there that they can't park their car. British research found that the average 10-year-old owns 238 toys but plays with just 12 daily. We are drowning in stuff, and we seem to be no happier for it.

Free and Clear: 7 Steps to Declutter Your Home and Your Head Author Karin Kiser

However, bestselling author Karin Kiser claims that clutter is not actually the problem. The real problem is that most people are caught in a declutter-reclutter cycle and they don't even know it.



In Kiser's highly anticipated new book, Free and Clear: 7 Steps to Declutter Your Home and Your Head (April 3, 2018 release date, published by Camino Chronicles Press), she reveals the 7-step system to breaking this re-cluttering habit, so you can finally be free of the anxiety and exasperation that excess physical clutter can provoke. You'll discover:

Why you wear the same 20 percent of your wardrobe over and over

How to declutter your closet, kitchen, living spaces – and even your mind

How to capture a renewed sense of freedom, appreciation, and ease with your physical stuff

Unlike traditional approaches to declutter, Kiser does not offer another method to fold your shirts or rearrange your stuff. Instead, she uncovers the real issue of why you accumulated all that stuff in the first place.

Free and Clear reveals the secret to breaking the re-cluttering habit once and for all, so you can feel lighter, happier and at peace with the world.

What others are saying about Free and Clear:

"Free and Clear is a wise guide to maximize your life and your space. When Karin's methods are applied, your mind, your home, and your life will feel lighter and brighter." – Nadine Artemis, author of Renegade Beauty and Holistic Dental Care

"This very practical approach to decluttering gets to the root of the problem. It brings a level of awareness to the issue that few books deal with and shows the way out in a step-by-step plan." – Alison Schockner, Feng Shui Practitioner

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Karin Kiser is the founder of Radical Simplicity™ and author of the #1 international bestseller Lighten Your Load. She helps people simplify and detox their lives so they can live at a higher level with more time, energy, simplicity and ease.

