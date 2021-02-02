New book by Steve Leveen reveals why Americans are ready to be bilingual

"There is a larger life—both as individuals and as a nation—that awaits us when we embark on our bilingual journey." Tweet this

America's Bilingual Century: How Americans are giving the gift of bilingualism to themselves, their loved ones, and their country by Steve Leveen, who describes himself as "an emerging bilingual," puts forward a persuasive argument for a country whose citizens speak English and another language. For some, it might be their heritage language—the language that their grandparents spoke. For others, it might be what Leveen calls their "adopted language," one that they feel an affinity for and make a lifetime commitment to. Leveen's adopted language is Spanish.

Says Leveen: "English is what unites us. Our other languages are what define and strengthen us."

Leveen devotes one section of America's Bilingual Century to dismantling a dozen myths about Americans and bilingualism, from "I'm just not good at languages" to "Technology will make language learning obsolete" to "America's so big, where would I ever use it?"

In another section, he offers resources for parents who are not bilingual but would like their children to be, including dual language schools and summer language immersion camps.

And in a third section, he provides how-to's for adults hoping to become bilingual. Among his practical suggestions: switch the language on all your electronics to your adopted language to give yourself a virtual, digital immersion. And an important philosophical suggestion: think about not just how you will learn the language, but where in your life that language will live.

While it's never too early to learn another language, Leveen says it's never too late, either. He takes readers along on his own bilingual journey, which he began at age 53, sharing not just the breakthroughs but also the bumpy patches, with gentle humor and deft storytelling.

"At diplomacy, at journalism, at intelligence and military operations, at humanitarian work and in business, we're better when we're bilingual," Leveen says. "We're more competitive in the marketplace, more compassionate in our dealings with others, and more successful in turning out smart kids to lead the country in whatever calling they choose."

Leveen spent a year as a fellow in Harvard's Advanced Leadership Institute and another in Stanford's Distinguished Careers Institute as part of his research for the book. His reporting took him across America. He also drew on dozens of America the Bilingual podcasts with language learners and teachers that his America the Bilingual project created in partnership with ACTFL, the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages.

Says Leveen, "There is a larger life—both as individuals and as a nation—that awaits us when we embark on our bilingual journey."

