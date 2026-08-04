New Careerminds Study Reveals Leadership Readiness Gap

— Nearly all managers say they're ready, but most aren't prepared for today's workplace amid critical gaps in AI, change management, employee wellbeing and workplace leadership —

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite widespread confidence among today's managers, new research from Careerminds, a leading global provider of workforce solutions, reveals a significant leadership readiness gap. While nearly all people managers (98%) and HR professionals (97%) believe managers are ready to lead through future workplace challenges, most report substantial gaps in the specific skills modern leadership now demands — from AI adoption and organizational change to employee wellbeing and navigating increasingly complex workplace dynamics.

The findings, published in Careerminds' new research report, "The Leadership Readiness Gap: Are Managers Prepared to Lead Through the Next Era of Workforce Transformation?", highlight a growing disconnect between perceived readiness and actual preparedness at a time when managers are expected to lead organizations through unprecedented workplace change.

"The role of the manager has fundamentally changed," said Mark Saddic, Senior Partner at Careerminds. "Today's leaders aren't simply managing performance. They're helping employees navigate AI, organizational transformation, shifting career paths and increasing uncertainty — all while delivering business results. Organizations cannot assume confidence equals capability. Managers need practical support, ongoing development and the tools to lead through continuous change."

Among the report's key findings:

Confidence exceeds capability. While nearly every respondent believes managers are ready to lead, fewer than half feel managers are highly prepared across many of today's most critical leadership challenges.





While nearly every respondent believes managers are ready to lead, fewer than half feel managers are highly prepared across many of today's most critical leadership challenges. AI is creating new leadership demands. Only 35% of people managers say AI has made their role significantly easier, while most report increased employee anxiety, changing workflows, new skills requirements and greater pressure to deliver more with fewer resources.





Only 35% of people managers say AI has made their role significantly easier, while most report increased employee anxiety, changing workflows, new skills requirements and greater pressure to deliver more with fewer resources. Managers need more support for difficult conversations. Although 97% of HR professionals believe organizations provide adequate training for conversations around layoffs, AI anxiety and workplace conflict, only 41% of people managers agree they have received sufficient preparation across all areas.





Although 97% of HR professionals believe organizations provide adequate training for conversations around layoffs, AI anxiety and workplace conflict, only 41% of people managers agree they have received sufficient preparation across all areas. Executives see a different reality. While 66% of C-suite people managers say they are very ready to lead through future challenges, only 42% of senior and middle managers agree. Similarly, 61% of executive people managers say they receive very adequate training for difficult conversations, compared with just 38% of senior and middle managers, suggesting organizations may underestimate the challenges managers face every day.





While 66% of C-suite people managers say they are to lead through future challenges, only 42% of senior and middle managers agree. Similarly, 61% of executive people managers say they receive training for difficult conversations, compared with just 38% of senior and middle managers, suggesting organizations may underestimate the challenges managers face every day. Leadership gaps are impacting business performance. Respondents linked leadership capability gaps to increased turnover risk, critical skills shortages, lower employee engagement, slower decision-making and reduced productivity.

The research also found that managers increasingly find themselves caught between executive expectations and employee needs. Nearly nine in 10 HR professionals (88%) and 72% of people managers say managers regularly experience this tension, yet fewer than half believe they receive strong organizational support.

"Organizations have spent years investing in employee development, but the data shows managers themselves need far more intentional support," said Jen Allen, Senior Talent Solutions Partner at Careerminds. "Leadership today requires coaching through uncertainty, facilitating difficult conversations and helping employees adapt to constant change. Those capabilities aren't built through a single training session—they require continuous development, practice and an organizational culture that empowers managers to lead confidently."

According to the report, leadership readiness has become more than a learning and development issue. As AI accelerates workplace transformation and organizations continue to evolve, the quality of frontline leadership increasingly influences workforce adaptability, employee retention and long-term business performance.

"The organizations that succeed over the next decade won't simply adopt new technologies faster," added Saddic. "They'll invest in preparing managers to lead people through change. Leadership readiness has become a competitive advantage."

The findings are based on surveys of HR professionals and people managers across multiple industries and organization sizes and represent the first in a planned series of Careerminds workforce research examining the evolving role of leadership in the modern workplace.

To download the complete report, visit https://careerminds.com/leadership-readiness-gap

About Careerminds:

Careerminds is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in outplacement, career transition, job architecture, and talent development. We combine modern technology with high-touch, one-to-one coaching to help organizations support employees through workforce change and growth. Our scalable delivery model enables consistent, personalized experiences across 80+ languages and major markets worldwide, offering a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional firms. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Bethany Watson

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SOURCE Careerminds