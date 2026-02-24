Careerminds Launches Workforce Intelligence, a New Platform Helping Organizations Plan, Decide, and Act on Workforce Change With Confidence

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Careerminds , a leading global workforce solutions provider, today announces the launch of Workforce Intelligence , a dynamic workforce planning platform that gives organizations the clarity to model, decide, and act on workforce change with confidence.

As AI continues to reshape the world of work at an unprecedented speed, many organizations are still relying on spreadsheets to guide their most consequential workforce decisions without real-time data, scenario modeling, or predictive insight needed to understand impact before they act. In fact, new Careerminds research reveals that nearly one-third (32.9%) of HR leaders report losing critical skills and expertise following layoffs, and over one-third (35.6%) of companies that have conducted layoffs in the last year have already rehired more than half of the roles they initially let go.

Careerminds' Workforce Intelligence replaces these legacy approaches with a real-time, scenario-driven platform that gives HR leaders and executives the clarity they need to protect critical talent, reduce risk, and lead restructuring with confidence.

"AI is reshaping work faster than most organizations can plan for, and the tools they've relied on simply can't keep up," said Raymond Lee, Founder & President of Careerminds. "Workforce Intelligence was built to close that gap. It gives leaders a live view of their workforce, including capability, cost, and risk, so they can make decisions grounded in data, not instinct. We connect that intelligence directly to planning and execution, with dedicated resources to help organizations act on their plans and support every employee through the transition."

Workforce Intelligence is built around three core stages of the workforce planning journey:

Model: Leaders gain a unified view of capability, cost, and risk across their entire organization. The platform surfaces skill gaps, identifies flight risks, and maps workforce health in a single, dynamic view so leaders foresee problems before they turn into crises.





Leaders gain a unified view of capability, cost, and risk across their entire organization. The platform surfaces skill gaps, identifies flight risks, and maps workforce health in a single, dynamic view so leaders foresee problems before they turn into crises. Decide: Organizations can test restructuring, redeployment, and workforce transformation scenarios before committing to a path. With data-backed modeling available in hours rather than weeks, HR leaders can present board-ready plans with confidence.





Organizations can test restructuring, redeployment, and workforce transformation scenarios before committing to a path. With data-backed modeling available in hours rather than weeks, HR leaders can present board-ready plans with confidence. Execute: Workforce Intelligence connects directly to Careerminds' network of dedicated coaches, who place 95% of affected employees. While most platforms stop at insights, Careerminds goes further, delivering end-to-end support from strategic decision to human outcome.

With 59% of workers projected to require reskilling by 2030, the urgency for dynamic workforce planning has never been greater. Workforce Intelligence addresses this by moving beyond static org charts to surface real capability across teams and roles, enabling leaders to redeploy talent based on actual skills and not just job titles.

"Static org charts hide the skills of your most valuable people," said Lee. "Workforce Intelligence tells you who can be redeployed, where skill risk is building, and where action is needed most so you can act to protect your best talent through any transition."

The platform is designed specifically to help organizations reduce unplanned turnover following restructuring events, accelerate decision-making timelines, and demonstrate measurable business impact to senior stakeholders. By combining AI-driven workforce modeling with Careerminds' proven human coaching capability, Workforce Intelligence offers what no analytics-only platform can: intelligence plus execution, in one provider.

For more information on Workforce Intelligence , visit careerminds.com .

About Careerminds

Careerminds is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in career transition, job architecture, and talent development. We combine modern technology with high-touch, one-to-one coaching to help organizations support employees through workforce change and growth. Our scalable delivery model enables consistent, personalized experiences across 80+ languages and major markets worldwide, offering a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional firms. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bethany Watson

Careerminds

[email protected]

SOURCE Careerminds