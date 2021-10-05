New Class Addresses Gender Identity and Self Confidence for Kidz

MASON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Pride Kidz is the newest class from Enriching Kidz. The mission of Enriching Kidz, for the past 29 years since its founding, has been to enrich, empower and keep kids safe by offering life skill classes that parents don't always have time to teach. We offer classes on site, in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus, Ohio and globally, using Zoom as our online LIVE platform.

Discovery Pride Kidz is a great class for tweens and teens who are questioning their identity and are seeking knowledge and guidance. This class uses hands-on learning activities, reflective questions, and space to interact with others who are also learning to build their own self-confidence. Empowering students to be their best authentic selves. Being able to question and grow emotionally will better prepare a child for a life of self-love, growth, and happiness. Students learn Definitions of Gender and Attraction, Gender Expression/Identity, Pronouns, Self-Confidence, Empathy, Emotional Health, Healthy Boundaries, Intersectionality, 'Out of the Box' Authenticity and Activism.

(No sexual content is discussed).

Two separate sessions are available, one for tweens, ages 9-13, and one for teens, ages 14-18.

Our Discovery Pride Kidz creator and teacher, Wesley Strobel is a graduate of Otterbein University in Columbus, OH. His degrees include Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, English Creative Writing, English Literary Studies and Religion with minors in Race and Ethnic Studies and in Leadership Studies. He won scholarly awards in all disciplines, notably, the Bread and Roses Empowerment Award, the scholar Activist Award for Women's Gender and Sexuality Studies and has been accepted into the National Honorary Society for Women and Gender Studies, lota lota lota. He has worked as a mentor with middle and high school students in the Westerville, Ohio school district, assisting students work in growing their self-confidence. Wesley had lots of questions about his gender identity and self-confidence when he was younger. He lacked the information to understand his feelings and therefore wanted to create a class to give others the support and education he wished he had growing up.

To see class availability and register for our online classes using Zoom, please go to https://www.enrichingkidz.com/classes/discovery-pride-kidz/

Video about the class https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSp4vHm8m24&t=4s

