New Coaching Practice Launches to Help Adults Heal From Betrayal and Rebuild Self-Worth

A new coaching practice combines personalized coaching and supportive guidance to help clients rebuild self-worth, restore trust, and step into a new chapter of personal growth.

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asha today launches Masterpiece Success Coaching, a new practice dedicated to helping individuals heal and rebuild after betrayal, emotional hurt, and broken trust. The one-on-one program provides a structured pathway from pain to recovery and renewed hope.

Betrayal trauma affects many people, yet focused support for relational betrayal remains limited. Up to 40 percent of marriages experience infidelity, with many betrayed partners developing trauma-level symptoms and struggling to navigate recovery without specialized guidance.

Asha

Asha's Coaching combines emotional healing with practical life rebuilding, focusing on four core areas: recovering from betrayal trauma, restoring self-worth and identity, rebuilding trust in oneself and future relationships, and moving forward with renewed hope.

"Betrayal and emotional wounds can leave people feeling lost, broken, and hopeless, but healing is possible," said Nelson. "My mission is to help individuals rebuild their confidence, rediscover their worth, and restore hope for the future. It's only a bend, not the end."

Unlike general life coaching, the practice focuses on betrayal and broken trust, helping clients rebuild confidence, clarity, and purpose. It supports adults recovering from infidelity, heartbreak, or other relational wounds through personalized, judgment-free coaching and a practical framework for moving forward.

Individuals can learn more about the program or schedule a consultation online.

To learn more, visit https://ashzsparkle.com.

To book a consultation, visit https://ashzsparkle.com/book-a-call.



About Asha's Masterpiece Success Coaching

Founded by Asha, Masterpiece Success Coaching is a practice dedicated to helping individuals heal and rebuild their lives after betrayal, emotional hurt, and broken trust. Through personalized one-on-one coaching and supportive guidance, the practice helps clients restore hope, rebuild confidence, and step into a new chapter of personal growth. Programming focuses on emotional recovery after betrayal trauma, restoring self-worth, rebuilding trust in oneself and future relationships, and providing a structured pathway from pain to renewed purpose.

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SOURCE Coach LLC