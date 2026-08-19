New Documentary Series "How To Change The World" Shows Entrepreneurs Creating Lasting Change

Premiering September 10, the Series Follows Founders Using Business to Strengthen Communities and Improve Lives

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Within Studios and Religion of Sports today announced the September 10 premiere of How To Change The World, a 10-episode documentary series following social entrepreneurs who are tackling today's most pressing challenges through innovation, determination and community-driven solutions. The series is co-created by World Within founder and CEO Rostam Zafari and co-founder Dylan Mulick, and produced by World Within Studios and Religion of Sports.

Trailer: How To Change The World | Trailer

World Within How To Change The World

Across ten episodes of How To Change The World, viewers will meet entrepreneurs confronting complex issues with creativity, resilience and collaboration. It begins with people willing to challenge conventional thinking, build coalitions, and stay committed even when the path forward is difficult.

"I don't back a project unless the people behind it are doing the work, not just talking about it," says Mark Cuban. "Rostam and Dylan built something different: a series that skips the crash-and-burn stories and instead follows entrepreneurs who are actually solving problems and building something that lasts in their communities. World Within isn't just filming that work. They're funding it. That's the kind of entrepreneurship I want more people to see."

World Within operates at the intersection of impact investing and storytelling. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it deploys donated capital into cooperatives, mutual banks, community energy projects and other community-owned businesses. Its production arm, World Within Studios, tells their stories in premium, cinematic formats.

"The traditional entrepreneur story rewards scale and personal payout, often without asking what the true cost is on people and communities," said Rostam Zafari, Founder and CEO of World Within. "How To Change The World follows founders who measure success differently: by what their businesses give back to the communities they are built in, not by what they can walk away with. This is the version of business worth telling stories about."

"We are following individuals who are sacrificing personal gain to solve huge problems, some of which may never be solved, against extraordinary headwinds," said Co-creator and Showrunner Dylan Mulick. "By blending investigative journalism with a premium, stylized cinematic aesthetic, we are presenting these narratives not as passive interest pieces, but as dynamic blueprints for systemic change."

How To Change The World will stream for free on World Within Studios' YouTube channel, a self-distribution approach that mirrors the entrepreneurial spirit of the founders it profiles. Rather than routing the series through a traditional distributor, World Within is sharing it directly with viewers, positioning the organization as an early leader in a broader shift toward independent, mission-driven filmmaking and away from the traditional studio system ruled by a few media corporations.

"We typically tell stories of athletes who have overcome incredible odds to become great," said Victor Buhler, Executive Producer and EVP of Unscripted, Religion of Sports. "On this series, we're proud to work with the World Within team to profile social entrepreneurs who have overcome incredible odds also. These entrepreneurs all have a clear mission: to create sustainable companies that provide real solutions to today's most pressing issues."

How To Change The World will feature leaders across business, investing, culture and public service. Business and investing voices include:

Entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

NYU Stern professor and podcast host Scott Galloway

Acumen founder Jacqueline Novogratz

Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid

How To Change The World premieres September 10, with new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.

About World Within:

World Within is a nonprofit at the intersection of impact investing and storytelling. It is founded on the belief that a more equitable future requires a fundamental shift in capital and culture: how money flows and what stories are told. World Within invests donated capital into community-owned businesses across the nation through its Community Ownership Fund, a donor-advised fund housed at ImpactAssets. World Within Studios produces premium entertainment across film, television and podcasts to support the communities, businesses, and ideas they invest in. https://www.worldwithin.org/

Media Contact:

Aaron Marion

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SOURCE World Within