New Economic Study: Southeast Texas Transmission Resiliency Projects Could Deliver Over $18 Billion in Positive Economic Impact for Local Texas Communities

Independent expert analysis reports that CenterPoint Energy transmission improvement projects have the potential to also create approximately 41,000 new Texas jobs and an estimated $120 million in additional annual tax revenues for local communities

New transmission projects across Texas could provide up to $30 billion in economic value annually once completed by increasing energy capacity to meet future demand

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CenterPoint Energy released the findings of a new, third-party economic impact study of Texas transmission projects by IdeaSmiths, an independent energy systems analysis and advisory firm. The report, Economic Impacts of 765kV Transmission Development in Support of Texas and Houston-Area Reliability, finds that the proposed resiliency and reliability transmission projects in Southeast Texas have the potential to deliver significant levels of economic benefits for Texas families, small businesses and local communities, including adding over $18 billion per year to the Texas economy, generating over $120 million per year in local property taxes and creating approximately 41,000 jobs during construction.

"Together, we can build a more resilient, reliable and affordable energy future and add tens of thousands of jobs, and billions in economic growth for our local Texas communities. These transmission improvement projects will not only be built by Texans, for Texas, they could provide hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to support our local schools, first responders and other vital public services across our great state," said Jason Ryan, CenterPoint Energy's Executive Vice President, Regulatory Services and Government Affairs.

Key Study Findings: Key Benefits for Texas Communities

The study reviewed a series of electric transmission projects being planned across Texas, as well as three specific transmission resiliency projects that CenterPoint is planning in conjunction with other Texas utilities. These transmission projects are designed to help strengthen and modernize the grid, mitigate the impacts of extreme weather and powerful storms, improve electric reliability for customers, and also meet future energy demand. The study, which uses electric grid capacity expansion modeling and regional economic impact analysis, evaluates how these projects could provide significant levels of economic benefits.

"These transmission resiliency and reliability projects across Texas have the potential to deliver significant economic value, jobs and tax revenue that can help power local economies for years to come. The combination of short-term and long-term economic benefits provided is a direct result of the role and importance of these investments and a vital aspect of keeping the Texas Miracle going," said Joshua D. Rhodes, Chief Technology Officer at IdeaSmiths and a leading research scientist with The University of Texas at Austin.

According to the study, the CenterPoint transmission projects could provide a series of benefits during and after construction, including:

Creating New Jobs: Creating approximately 41,000 Texas jobs by recruiting and hiring Texans to support construction, equal to approximately $4.4 billion in salaries and local economic activity, and adding 1,100 ongoing jobs once complete.

Creating approximately by recruiting and hiring Texans to support construction, equal to approximately in salaries and local economic activity, and adding once complete. Economic Value: Generating over $18 billion each year in economic value after projects are complete by increasing energy delivered to meet future demand.

Generating over in economic value after projects are complete by increasing energy delivered to meet future demand. Local Investment: Providing approximately $120 million per year in new tax revenue to benefit local schools and services to support Texas families.

In combination with projects planned by other Texas utilities, these new transmission projects are estimated to create up to $30 billion each year in economic value and $300 million per year in new tax revenue, while the construction phase alone could create approximately 100,000 jobs.

To view the full findings of the study, please visit CenterPointEnergy.com/2026TxEconomicImpactStudy.

Commitment to Texans: Partnering with Our Local Communities

CenterPoint Energy is still in the initial planning stages of its vital transmission improvement efforts and is gathering feedback from local stakeholders, property owners and community members to shape the design of proposed projects and determine potential transmission line location options to best serve Texans. As part of its outreach efforts since November 2025 for the proposed Hillje-Blu Lacy Transmission Improvement Project, CenterPoint has met with federal, state and local government officials and community organizations and continues to host a series of local community webinars and open house events to gather feedback and hear directly from local property owners.

To learn more, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Hillje-BluLacyResiliencyProject.

Upcoming Announcement: Launching 10 Commitments to Landowners

In addition, tomorrow, CenterPoint Energy will be announcing a series of 10 Commitments for Texans to achieve more collaborative, Texas-first transmission resiliency and reliability projects. Key commitments will include enhanced engagement with local communities and expanded timelines and opportunities to hear feedback from local property owners, among others.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2026, the company owned approximately $48.3 billion in assets. With approximately 8,800 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

About IdeaSmiths LLC

IdeaSmiths has a deep and broad understanding of energy systems. With access to an industry-leading partner team and an extended bench of energy expertise, including three leading researchers from the University of Texas at Austin, the company provides rigorous analysis, technical due diligence, prototyping, communications, strategic advisory support, and expert witness work. IdeaSmiths has been operating since 2013 and has grown to include a network of collaborators and experts who provide expanded technical expertise and bandwidth to take on a variety of projects. For more information, visit IdeaSmiths.com.

For more information, contact: [email protected] [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, such as the potential for transmission projects and the benefits therefrom (including tax revenue and related benefits and jobs creation), the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives involving CenterPoint Energy or its industry; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and CenterPoint's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy