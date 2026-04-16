CenterPoint Energy appoints Michael A. "Casey" Herman to Board of Directors

New Director brings deep expertise in audit, governance, strategic planning and long-term financing as well as decades of experience serving the utility industry to the Board

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing refreshment process of its Board of Directors, CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced that its shareholders elected a new Director, Michael A. ("Casey") Herman to its Board, effective April 16, 2026. Herman brings decades of audit, governance, and finance strategy experience in the electric and gas utility industries to CenterPoint's Board.

Herman is a senior industry executive with deep experience leading complex audits and providing consulting services for companies across the utility sector, including his 10 years of leading the U.S. Utility & Power Sector and Sustainability practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He has also served as a C-suite advisor and member of several utility industry-related boards, including as Chair of the Electric Power Research Institute's (EPRI) Advisory Committee and a member of the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI) Wall Street Advisory Group. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and Louisiana.

"Casey is a well-respected thought leader in our industry having served numerous companies in the investor-owned utility space and he has a wealth and variety of experience that will greatly benefit CenterPoint's Board," said Jason P. Wells, Chair of CenterPoint's Board of Directors. "He brings decades of governance, audit, strategic planning, and long-term financing strategy expertise, especially when it comes to driving long-term strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies. We could not be more pleased to have him join us at this time."

Consistent with its growth-focused strategy and 10-year, $65.5 billion capital investment plan, CenterPoint continues to deliver on its objective to invest in the resilience, reliability and safety of its system and to fuel the company's long-term growth potential, for the benefit of its customers and communities across the service areas it serves.

Regarding his appointment, Herman said, "I am honored to be joining CenterPoint's Board and bringing my perspective to the table. As we all work together to support the company's goals of building and operating the most resilient coastal grid in the in the nation and the safest gas system in the country, I look forward to leveraging my experience and providing insights to the Board to help advance the company's long-term strategy."

About Michael A. "Casey" Herman

A former senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Casey Herman brings nearly four decades of experience advising companies across the energy, utility, and power sectors. During his tenure at PwC, he served as U.S. Utility and Power Sector Leader, where he led complex audits and provided strategic advisory services to Fortune 500 utility and energy companies. A licensed certified public accountant, Casey served as lead engagement partner for numerous large external audits, providing deep expertise in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and SEC filings.

Casey holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University where he also sits on the board. He also serves on the board of Dragos, Inc., a provider of cybersecurity for operational technology in the energy and industrial sectors.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2025, the company owned approximately $46.5 billion in assets. With approximately 8,800 employees, CenterPoint and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our strategic, growth and capital plans, longer-term resiliency plans, and future performance and financial results, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release or the date that such statement is made, as applicable. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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SOURCE CenterPoint Energy