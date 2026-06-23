New Emplifi Research: 86% of Consumers More Likely to Purchase From Brands That Respond Quickly on Social Media

In partnership with Alchemer, Emplifi surveyed more than 1,600 consumers across the U.S. and UK to better understand evolving online shopping behaviors and expectations ahead of the peak season.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading Autonomous CX platform, today released Peak Season 2026: A Retail Marketer's Strategic Guide, offering deep insights into consumer shopping behaviors and expectations ahead of this year's holiday season. For the report, Emplifi, in partnership with Alchemer, surveyed more than 1,600 consumers across the U.S. and the UK to better understand when consumers begin their holiday shopping, what influences their purchasing decisions, and how discovery, customer experience, and social media shape peak-season spending.

According to the report, 49% of respondents said that they will begin thinking about holiday shopping purchases before November, making clear that product consideration and research are happening well ahead of the usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion timelines.

This finding is especially critical in light of the recent report from McKinsey & Company that revealed U.S. consumer sentiment has dropped to its lowest level in two years, and that 52% of consumers surveyed by McKinsey report rising prices are their top concern. The more people fear holiday shopping expenditures will increase as we near peak season, the greater the likelihood they will be looking for deals well ahead of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping period.

The report also uncovered key insights on promotions and discounts, consumer expectations around customer experiences, and the growing role of social media across the CX journey:

Consumers need more than discounts to convert: While promotions and discounts remain the strongest shopping trigger, cited by 55% of consumers, gift inspiration (51%) and budget-planning content (48%) are nearly as influential. The findings suggest consumers are looking for guidance and confidence throughout the buying journey, not simply lower prices.

Digital customer experience is becoming a purchase driver: Free shipping remains one of the most important factors influencing online purchase decisions, with 89% of consumers rating it as important. Meanwhile, 86% say they are more likely to purchase from brands that are responsive on social media, a significant increase from 58% in Emplifi's 2025 research, highlighting how digital engagement and revenue outcomes are becoming increasingly inseparable.

Social media is as much a commerce and care channel as it is a marketing imperative: More than six in ten consumers (62%) report making a purchase directly within a social media app, up from approximately half of frequent social media users in 2025. Meanwhile, 57% have contacted a brand via its social media account for customer service — reflecting a channel that now spans the full purchase journey, from discovery to post-sale support.

"What stood out most in our research is that consumers increasingly view customer experience as part of the buying decision," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Emplifi. "While shoppers are planning ahead and looking carefully at how they spend, they're also rewarding brands that make them feel heard, supported, and confident in their choices. The fact that 86% of consumers say they're more likely to purchase from brands that respond on social media shows that meaningful engagement can have a direct impact on revenue. As consumers discover products, ask questions, and seek support across digital channels, brands that combine the speed and scale of AI with authentic, human-centered experiences will have a clear advantage this peak season."

As consumers increasingly discover products, ask questions, seek support, and make purchases through the same channels, brands face rising pressure to deliver fast, connected experiences across marketing, commerce, and care. The report findings point to a growing opportunity for brands to leverage AI and autonomous customer experience solutions to meet customer expectations at scale. With 88% of consumers expecting brands to respond within 24 hours during peak season, organizations that can combine personalized engagement with efficient customer care will be best positioned to build trust and drive conversions during the year's most competitive retail period.

To review the full survey findings, download Emplifi's report, Peak Season 2026: A Retail Marketer's Strategic Guide.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the only Autonomous CX platform unifying social marketing, commerce, and customer care for more than 20,000 brands worldwide. Powered by Fuel AI, built on more than 5T of data, and recognized as a leader by leading industry analysts, Emplifi helps enterprise teams orchestrate connected customer journeys and deliver personalized experiences at scale, turning every customer touchpoint into a competitive advantage.

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Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Manager, Emplifi

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SOURCE Emplifi Inc