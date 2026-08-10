New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, August 15th @8:00 pm ET.

Tune in to Bloomberg Television to discover how developments in civic engagement, data privacy, electronics reliability, and industrial innovation are transforming society and industries worldwide.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson proudly announces the upcoming broadcast of a new episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg TV.

Advancements will highlight emerging developments across education, technology, manufacturing, and industrial engineering through conversations with researchers, engineers, innovators, and industry leaders. From encouraging greater civic participation among young women to protecting personal data, improving the durability of modern electronics, and reimagining how heavy machinery is powered, the show will share how innovators are working to solve some of the greatest challenges today.

This episode will explore the following topics:

Encouraging Civic Participation Among Young Women

With nearly one in five eligible U.S. voters belonging to Generation Z, understanding the barriers that limit civic participation has become increasingly important. The program will examine why youth voter engagement remains relatively low, the underrepresentation of women in political leadership, and how education, mentorship, and leadership development programs are preparing the next generation of civic leaders. Audiences will also learn how expanding access to resources and peer networks can strengthen democratic participation.

Protecting Privacy in an Expanding Digital World

As individuals generate more personal data than ever before, organizations face growing challenges in responsibly managing and protecting information online. The show will look at the evolving privacy landscape, the increasing complexity of global data regulations, and how advances in artificial intelligence and automation are helping organizations improve data governance, while giving individuals greater visibility and control over their digital footprint.

Advancing Protection for Modern Electronics

Electronics serve as the foundation for everything from consumer devices and medical equipment to transportation and critical infrastructure. As these systems become smaller, more powerful, and increasingly exposed to demanding environments, manufacturers are rethinking how electronic components are protected. The series will explore advances in next-generation protective coatings designed to improve reliability, support more efficient manufacturing, and enhance environmental sustainability.

Rethinking Motion for Heavy Industry

Hydraulic systems have powered industrial equipment for more than a century, but changing performance, efficiency, and sustainability demands are driving new approaches to motion control. The segment will share how engineers are developing electrically driven mechanical systems capable of delivering the force traditionally associated with hydraulics, while reducing energy losses, maintenance requirements, and environmental impacts.

"Every episode of Advancements is designed to help viewers better understand the technologies and ideas shaping the future," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series. "By exploring the challenges facing industries and society, while highlighting the innovators working to solve them, the series provides audiences with valuable educational insight into the developments influencing our everyday lives."

Advancements provides viewers with an accessible look at developments that are improving lives, strengthening infrastructure, advancing science, and addressing global challenges. Featured segments in this episode include IGNITE, Mine, actnano, and RISE Robotics. Tune in to Bloomberg TV on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET to watch.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

SOURCE Advancements