New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, July 25, at 8:00 PM ET

Discover how leaders are driving innovation across cybersecurity, advertising, energy management, and medical device manufacturing.

JUPITER, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is proud to announce the upcoming broadcast of a new episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. Tune in to Bloomberg TV to watch.

New Episode of Advancements 7/25/26

The episode begins with a look at today's evolving cybersecurity landscape, where artificial intelligence (AI) is changing both the nature of cyber threats and the tools used to defend against them. Viewers will learn how organizations are adapting to AI-driven risks, while implementing technologies that support real-time threat detection, regulatory compliance, and the responsible adoption of AI.

Next, Advancements turns to the evolution of out-of-home (OOH) advertising, examining how AI, data analytics, and automation are changing the way advertisers plan, measure, and optimize campaigns. The segment explores how these technologies are helping to make OOH advertising more measurable and responsive within an increasingly fragmented media environment.

The show will also share how rising electricity demands and a more dynamic power grid present new challenges for commercial and industrial organizations today. Hear how energy management technologies are helping businesses improve efficiency, increase operational resilience, and make more informed decisions about energy use, thus transforming energy from a fixed operating expense into a strategic business advantage.

Finally, learn about the mounting pressures facing medical device manufacturers and the struggle to balance patient safety, regulatory compliance, sustainability, and rising costs. Viewers will see how high-quality packaging solutions are helping manufacturers improve efficiency, reduce waste, and meet evolving industry demands for more sustainable practices.

"We look forward to exploring how organizations across several sectors are contributing to the development of new technologies and novel ideas, in an effort to strengthen business practices and solve industry challenges today," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

Tune in to Bloomberg TV to watch Advancements on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. Feature segments in this episode include: Fortellar, AdQuick, Ammper Power, and Primary Packaging Resources.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

SOURCE Advancements