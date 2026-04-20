New Episode of Discoveries Today, Scheduled to Air on Saturday, April 25th @8:00 pm ET

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JUPITER, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming episode of Discoveries Today is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, April 25th at 8:00 pm ET. Check your local listings for more information.

Discoveries Today

Satellites have fundamentally changed how humanity interacts with the world, and their importance continues to grow. The show will share how the latest developments in sunlight collection, concentration, refinement, and transmission are poised to power the next generation of infrastructure. Hear how these advances are helping to solve challenges with the demand for power-hungry capabilities in orbit, while delivering meaningful benefits both on Earth and beyond.

Reliable operation in critical environments, whether defense, aerospace, or industrial, requires tightly coordinated interaction between mechanics, electronics, and software. When these disciplines are engineered together from the outset, the result is greater efficiency, improved safety, and longer operational life. Watch to learn how engineers are merging traditional mechanical design with advanced electronics, software, and artificial intelligence to build smarter, more autonomous systems that raise the bar for performance and precision across critical industries.

According to the International Energy Agency, hundreds of millions of people worldwide still lack access to reliable electricity, and even those in developed regions can face disruptions due to extreme weather, infrastructure failures, or conflict. Discover how the latest energy innovations are making sunlight available when and where it is needed most, unlocking existing resources, extending the reach of renewable energy systems, and delivering sustainable lighting without generating new emissions.

Data is driving smarter decisions, and new innovations in livestream technology are transforming how that data is gathered. See how real-time audio and video capabilities, combined with customer-based geo-mapping, are deepening audience engagement and improving survey completion rates, delivering better data for businesses and better outcomes for consumers.

"From space-based solar power to sustainable lighting and AI-driven systems, this episode captures the remarkable breadth of human ingenuity at work. At Discoveries Today, we believe that understanding these breakthroughs is the first step toward embracing the future," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the series.

The episode will explore how a range of breakthrough technologies are reshaping industries and improving lives around the world. Featured companies in this episode include StarCatcher, Trust Automation, Reflect Orbital, and Sport Management Research Institute, each contributing unique innovations to their respective industries.

About Discoveries Today:

Discoveries Today is a nationally televised, information-based educational television series dedicated to exploring the latest advances taking place across several industries and economies. The program goes behind the scenes to showcase the people, ideas, and breakthroughs contributing to global progress today. The award-winning producers and creative team behind Discoveries Today remain dedicated to sharing how technology and innovation are working together to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.DiscoveriesToday.com or call 866-992-0665.

SOURCE Discoveries Today