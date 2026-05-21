Discoveries Media Earns Three 2026 Telly Awards for the Discoveries Today TV Series

JUPITER, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discoveries Media is proud to announce that Discoveries Today, hosted by Daymond John, has been honored with three prestigious 2026 Telly Awards, recognizing excellence in television and video content across multiple categories.

Discoveries Today wins 3 Telly Awards

The series received two bronze Telly awards for its segments: "Discoveries in Supply Chain Logistics," recognized in the General Information category, and "Discoveries: The Housing Crisis," recognized in the General Social Impact category. It was also awarded a silver Telly for "Discoveries in Conservation," recognized in the General History category.

The honors were announced as part of the 47th Annual Telly Awards, which celebrates outstanding storytelling and innovation in television and video production across all screens. This year's competition received nearly 14,000 entries from creators and organizations spanning 55 countries.

"These awards are a reflection of our team's ongoing commitment to producing meaningful educational programming," said Chad Densen, production manager for Discoveries Today. "From the evolving global supply chain landscape to housing accessibility challenges and conservation efforts, these stories were created to educate, engage, and inspire viewers."

The honored segments explored a range of timely and impactful topics. "Discoveries in Supply Chain Logistics" examined innovations transforming logistics and operational efficiency in an increasingly connected global economy. "Discoveries: The Housing Crisis" highlighted challenges surrounding housing affordability and accessibility, while "Discoveries in Conservation" focused on the preservation of natural resources and the importance of environmental stewardship.

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television production and are judged by leaders from across the media, production, and entertainment industries.

About Discoveries Today:

Discoveries Today is a nationally televised, information-based educational television series dedicated to exploring the latest advances taking place across several industries and economies. The program goes behind the scenes to showcase the people, ideas, and breakthroughs contributing to global progress today. The award-winning producers and creative team behind Discoveries Today remain dedicated to sharing how technology and innovation are working together to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.DiscoveriesToday.com or call 866-992-0665.

SOURCE Discoveries Today