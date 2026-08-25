New Frontier Minerals Prospectivity Analysis Across Company's NWQ Copper Tenement Package Identifies Eldorado as High Priority for Follow-up Alongside New Frontier's Flagship Big One Deposit

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Minerals (ASX: NFM; OTCID: NFMXF) announced that following a prospectivity analysis of its NWQ Copper Project in the Mount Issa copper district of north-west Queensland, Australia, the company will conduct additional follow-up, alongside further exploration at the Eldorado Prospect.

A review of the Project's exploration target portfolio, comprising more than 20 identified copper prospects across the Company's 977km NWQ package, has ranked the Eldorado Prospect as the second highest priority target behind the Big One Deposit. The recent review of the company's assets also reaffirmed the significance of the historic Mt. Storm Copper Mine.

Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03124573-6A1339775&v=undefined/

"The latest review highlights the significant exploration opportunity that exists across our NWQ Copper Project," said Gerrard Hall, chairman of the company. "While Big One remains our most advanced asset, Eldorado has emerged as a compelling priority target, supported by a substantial copper geochemical footprint and a favorable structural setting."

New Frontier Minerals (https://www.newfrontierminerals.com) is an Australian-based company focused exploration of critical minerals and base metals required to power a more electrified and sustainable future. The company holds a strategic portfolio of rare earth, niobium and copper assets in Australia and Canada, which includes the harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Project in the Northern Territory, and the NWQ Cooper Project in Queensland. Other interests include the Pomme REE Project, in Quebec, Canada. These commodities are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting global decarbonization, energy security and technological advancement.

SOURCE New Frontier Minerals