New Frontier Minerals Confirms Mt. Storm Prospect High-Grade Copper Assays up to 6.88%

PERTH, Australia, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Minerals Limited (ASX: NFM; OTCID: NFMXF) announced that assay results from its May 2026 field programs at the Mt. Storm Copper prospect, part of the company's NWQ Copper Project in the Mount Isa Inlier of north-west Queensland, Australia, confirmed coper values for pit and dump samples ranging from 0.49% to 6.88% Cu.

Further copper testing via sequential leach analysis confirmed high recoveries for the sulphuric acid-soluble copper component, supporting potential amenability to conventional acid-leach processing. Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03110151-6A1333496&v=undefined.

Historical small-scale mining at Mt. Storm extracted approximately 1,100 tons of ore at a head grade of circa 6% Cu, with historical pit sampling returning up to 10.4% Cu. The company said that follow-up site visit, including detailed geological mapping, will assist in the development of a future drill program, as the company believes these results present a compelling target for drilling.

New Frontier Minerals (https://www.newfrontierminerals.com) is an Australian-based focused exploring of critical minerals and base metals required to power a more electrified and sustainable future. The company holds a strategic portfolio of rare earth, niobium and copper assets in Australia and Canada, which includes the harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Project in the Northern Territory, and the NWQ Cooper Project in Queensland. Other interests include the Pomme REE Project, in Quebec, Canada. These commodities are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting global decarbonization, energy security and technological advancement.

SOURCE New Frontier Minerals