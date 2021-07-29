New frontiers of customer service take shape as goVirtualOffice launches BOOST.

BOOST offers a team of NetSuite experts to utilize for advising Client's as their business and software needs evolve. Tweet this

"Our focus at GVO is on building success with our customers through superior service and innovation. BOOST is going to really help our customers excel at the optimum level of performance without missing a beat. Senior Level Consultants will be proactively seeking improvements and solving issues before they even knew they were coming. Our team serves as an extension of their team with real world experience and NetSuite knowhow; we will provide that competitive edge necessary to stay ahead of the pack. BOOST is just another powerful tool we can offer our customers to help strengthen their business and give them the proactive support they need." Jamie Zdroik, Director of Client Success & Partner, goVirtualOffice.

The new solution to help customers maintain, accelerate and capitalize on their NetSuite investment in a rapidly evolving business world. As cloud software market share continues to grow so does the need for system management.

About goVirtualOffice (GVO).

goVirtualOffice, implements cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that runs on the NetSuite platform. goVirtualOffice enables companies and organizations of all sizes to make dramatic gains in efficiency and productivity by improving the way they organize and manage their business documents, information and processes. More than 24,000 businesses worldwide use NetSuite. For more information, visit us at goVirtualOffice.com, the GVO blog and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

