New Geo-Political Thriller Explores Personal Honor, Family Devotion, and Asian-Pacific Geopolitical Tensions

Mark Anthony's debut novel follows an ordinary man whose search for a

missing Korean War hero triggers inadvertent global consequences

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanning 36 years, from 1980s St. Louis to 2016 North Korea, author Mark Anthony blends personal devotion, historical mystery, and high-stakes international political intrigue as an ordinary American man embarks on a deeply personal mission into one of the world's most secretive regimes.

“Inadvertent Consequences: The Voice” by Mark Anthony

In "Inadvertent Consequences: The Voice," Anthony explores how grief, an enigmatic boyhood gift, and the weight of personal honor can reshape the course of world history. Protagonist Adam Tangere, a man possessing a unique mental ability of silent persuasion, is guided by a childhood promise and a lifelong quest to uncover the fate of his great-uncle, a U.S. Navy corpsman missing in action since 1950.

What begins as a quiet search for long-lost family member quickly escalates with Adam's arrival in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Adam confronts DPRK officials and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un armed only with his extraordinary gift of persuasion. Unintentionally, Adam triggers a geopolitical avalanche, setting off massive troop movements, the liberation of political prison camps such as Yodok, and unexpected talks of Korean reunification that send shockwaves through Washington, Beijing, Seoul, and Moscow.

Supported by this unique gift,Adam's story inspires a haunting question: "Is this a blessing, or a curse?"

"A good story about personal honor, accomplishment, and overcoming against all odds is always relevant," said Anthony. "My hope is that Inadvertent Consequences resonates with readers through its visceral connection to those lost in war, while taking them on a thrilling journey where one man's personal devotion unexpectedly shifts the global order."

Drawing inspiration from Anthony's own childhood experience surviving a severe, prolonged hospitalization, as well as his family history regarding a relative lost during World War II, the novel infuses high-concept political fiction with human vulnerability.

"What if one ordinary man had the power to alter the course of history? Would he? Should he?" asked Anthony. "As the story advances, the inadvertent consequences of Adam's personal journey bring the answer to that provocative question into sharp focus."

"Inadvertent Consequences: The Voice"

By Mark Anthony

ISBN: 9781665785860 (softcover); 9781665785884 (hardcover); 9781665785877 (e-book)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mark Anthony is an accomplished journalist and editor whose writing is inspired by a lifetime of adventures, love of political intrigue, and a passion for storytelling. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Columbia, Mo., and the John F. Kennedy School of Law, San Diego, Calif., he has worked as a newspaper reporter and editor, a public relations, executive and an author and editor of academic publications for the University of California Press. He resides in central Oregon with his wife and dog, LuLu, enjoying the Cascade Mountain lifestyle. Inadvertent Consequences: The Voice is his debut novel.

To learn more about the book, please visit: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/868009-inadvertent-consequences.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

[email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing