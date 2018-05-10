New Greater Vancouver Board of Trade report ranks 20 regions around the world on economic and social issues

Produced in partnership with The Conference Board of Canada, Scorecard 2018 measures regions on 22 economic indicators, including average income, employment, productivity, tax competitiveness, port container traffic, inbound airplane seats, international tourism, and more.

The report also measures performance on 16 social indicators, including housing affordability, public transit, education, income inequality, climate, air quality, and average commute time.

Greater Vancouver earns a "B" grade in Scorecard 2018, up two spots from the inaugural Scorecard 2016, to rank 7th overall.

"There is good news and bad news for our region in Scorecard 2018," said Iain Black, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. "Although the report confirms that our region is generally safe, clean, and boasts a diverse population, there are also some very serious issues in Greater Vancouver that put our competitiveness at risk. What's more, solving those challenges will require a truly holistic, regional approach."

Below are the overall rankings for all 20 regions. To see how each region ranked in the social and economic categories, or to access the summary report, infographic, and more, visit boardoftrade.com/scorecard2018.

Overall Rankings

2018 Ranking

(vs. 2016 Ranking) Census metropolitan area (CMA) Value Grade 1 (1) Singapore 0.54 A 2 (6) Copenhagen 0.48 A 3 (2) Hong Kong 0.47 A 4 (8) San Francisco 0.47 A 5 (5) Seattle 0.47 A 6 (3) Shanghai 0.45 A 7 (9) Greater Vancouver 0.42 B 8 (4) Calgary 0.42 B 9 (7) Houston 0.42 B 10 (18) Los Angeles 0.39 B 11 (13) Toronto 0.39 B 12 (10) Seoul 0.38 C 13 (19) Manchester 0.37 C 14 (12) Rotterdam 0.36 C 15 (20) Miami 0.36 C 16 (16) Montreal 0.34 C 17 (15) Barcelona 0.32 D 18 (17) Portland 0.32 D 19 (11) Sydney 0.32 D 20 (14) Halifax 0.29 D

Backgrounders:

1. Indicators

2. Rankings

3. Special Lens

4. Takeaways

About the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade:

Since its inception in 1887, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has been recognized as Western Canada's leading business association. With a Membership whose employees comprise one-third of B.C.'s workforce, we are the largest business association between Victoria and Toronto. In addition, we operate one of the largest events programs in Canada, providing a platform for national and international thought leaders to enlighten British Columbia's business leaders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-greater-vancouver-board-of-trade-report-ranks-20-regions-around-the-world-on-economic-and-social-issues-300646134.html

SOURCE Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Related Links

http://www.boardoftrade.com

