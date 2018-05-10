New Greater Vancouver Board of Trade report ranks 20 regions around the world on economic and social issues

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade released its Greater Vancouver Economic Scorecard 2018 today, which ranks 20 metropolitan regions around the world on 38 different economic and social issues.
The other metropolitan regions analyzed in Scorecard 2018 include Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Halifax, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Manchester, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Sydney.
Produced in partnership with The Conference Board of Canada, Scorecard 2018 measures regions on 22 economic indicators, including average income, employment, productivity, tax competitiveness, port container traffic, inbound airplane seats, international tourism, and more.
The report also measures performance on 16 social indicators, including housing affordability, public transit, education, income inequality, climate, air quality, and average commute time.
Greater Vancouver earns a "B" grade in Scorecard 2018, up two spots from the inaugural Scorecard 2016, to rank 7th overall.
"There is good news and bad news for our region in Scorecard 2018," said Iain Black, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. "Although the report confirms that our region is generally safe, clean, and boasts a diverse population, there are also some very serious issues in Greater Vancouver that put our competitiveness at risk. What's more, solving those challenges will require a truly holistic, regional approach."
Below are the overall rankings for all 20 regions. To see how each region ranked in the social and economic categories, or to access the summary report, infographic, and more, visit boardoftrade.com/scorecard2018.
Overall Rankings
|
2018 Ranking
|
Census metropolitan area (CMA)
|
Value
|
Grade
|
1 (1)
|
Singapore
|
0.54
|
A
|
2 (6)
|
Copenhagen
|
0.48
|
A
|
3 (2)
|
Hong Kong
|
0.47
|
A
|
4 (8)
|
San Francisco
|
0.47
|
A
|
5 (5)
|
Seattle
|
0.47
|
A
|
6 (3)
|
Shanghai
|
0.45
|
A
|
7 (9)
|
Greater Vancouver
|
0.42
|
B
|
8 (4)
|
Calgary
|
0.42
|
B
|
9 (7)
|
Houston
|
0.42
|
B
|
10 (18)
|
Los Angeles
|
0.39
|
B
|
11 (13)
|
Toronto
|
0.39
|
B
|
12 (10)
|
Seoul
|
0.38
|
C
|
13 (19)
|
Manchester
|
0.37
|
C
|
14 (12)
|
Rotterdam
|
0.36
|
C
|
15 (20)
|
Miami
|
0.36
|
C
|
16 (16)
|
Montreal
|
0.34
|
C
|
17 (15)
|
Barcelona
|
0.32
|
D
|
18 (17)
|
Portland
|
0.32
|
D
|
19 (11)
|
Sydney
|
0.32
|
D
|
20 (14)
|
Halifax
|
0.29
|
D
About the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade:
Since its inception in 1887, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has been recognized as Western Canada's leading business association. With a Membership whose employees comprise one-third of B.C.'s workforce, we are the largest business association between Victoria and Toronto. In addition, we operate one of the largest events programs in Canada, providing a platform for national and international thought leaders to enlighten British Columbia's business leaders.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-greater-vancouver-board-of-trade-report-ranks-20-regions-around-the-world-on-economic-and-social-issues-300646134.html
SOURCE Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
