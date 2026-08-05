New HarrisX / CTM National Survey: Americans Are Open to Tokenized Assets -- When Framed as Practical, Protected, Familiar Finance

Interest in tokenized investments nearly doubles once benefits are explained; traditional financial institutions hold the trust advantage to define the category

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Tokenized Markets (CTM) and HarrisX today released their 2026 Report on Tokenization Adoption, a national survey of 2,008 U.S. registered voters examining how Americans view digital assets and tokenized investments. The findings point to a clear opportunity: Americans are open to tokenization when it is presented as a modernization of familiar, regulated finance rather than as a speculative crypto product - and traditional financial institutions, including CTM's members, are best positioned to lead.

While only 31% of Americans are familiar with tokenization today, interest rises sharply once its practical benefits are explained. Half of all Americans (50%) express interest in tokenized versions of standard investments after learning what they offer - with interest reaching 85% among current crypto owners and 79% among those already familiar with digital assets.

Key findings

Awareness gap, not a demand gap. Only 31% of Americans are familiar with tokenization , yet interest rises to 50% once concrete benefits are explained — and climbs to 85% among current crypto owners.

Only 31% of Americans are familiar with , yet interest rises to 50% once concrete benefits are explained — and climbs to 85% among current owners. Utility wins; technology does not. Faster settlement, 24/7 access, lower fees, and easier transfers land as the strongest benefits. "Uses blockchain technology" is the weakest-tested message.

Faster settlement, 24/7 access, lower fees, and easier transfers land as the strongest benefits. "Uses blockchain technology" is the weakest-tested message. Adoption depends on confidence. Americans want a bundle of protections - familiar investor safeguards, security, low fees, clear SEC/CFTC rules, and the ability to hold tokenized products in accounts they already use.

Americans want a bundle of protections - familiar investor safeguards, security, low fees, clear SEC/CFTC rules, and the ability to hold tokenized products in accounts they already use. Trust favors traditional finance. 45% would trust traditional financial institutions to offer tokenized assets, versus 28% for crypto - and tech-native firms.

45% would trust traditional financial institutions to offer tokenized assets, versus 28% for - and tech-native firms. Americans want coordinated cross-border rules. 78% say it is important for the U.S. and Europe to work together so tokenized investments can move freely across borders.

Digital assets are becoming an increasingly salient electoral issue as Congress considers the CLARITY Act, one of the most consequential cryptocurrency bills currently before lawmakers. A follow up HarrisX national survey of 1,008 registered voters, fielded August 3–4, shows broad support for the bill and clear potential to influence the 2026 vote.

Broad, bipartisan support for the CLARITY Act. Once voters learn what the bill would do, 74% support it, including 79% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats, and 71% of independents.





Once voters learn what the bill would do, 74% support it, including 79% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats, and 71% of independents. Digital assets could move votes in 2026. Almost half of voters (44%) would consider crossing party lines for a candidate who supports responsible digital-asset regulation and the CLARITY Act, rising to 74% among current cryptocurrency owners and 47% among likely midterm voters.

Almost half of voters (44%) would consider crossing party lines for a candidate who supports responsible digital-asset regulation and the CLARITY Act, rising to 74% among current owners and 47% among likely midterm voters. Crypto regulation matters at the ballot box. Nearly half of likely midterm voters (48%) say a candidate's position on cryptocurrency regulation will be important to their 2026 vote, rising to 74% among cryptocurrency owners.

"Cryptocurrency voters remain a significant voting bloc. Three in four of these voters — and 44% of the electorate — say they are more likely to consider voting for a candidate outside their preferred party if that candidate supported responsible regulation of digital assets and the CLARITY Act. In a deeply divided country, the Digital Asset vote remains strong and up for grabs," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX.

"Tokenization will take off once investors can realize the full value of the technology," said Chris Hayes, Executive Director of the Coalition for Tokenized Markets. "These results make the case for responsible modernization of the regulatory framework - including technology-neutral rules, strong investor protections, and cross-border regulatory consistency - the conditions that let tokenized markets grow safely and reach everyday investors."

The survey also found broad support for regulatory coordination. After being told that U.S. and European regulators are developing separate rules that could make tokenized funds harder to move across regions, 78% of Americans said it is important for the two markets to work together — including 20% who called it extremely important.

Join the webinar

HarrisX and CTM will host a joint webinar in early September 2026 to walk through the findings and their implications for financial institutions, policymakers, and market participants. Register here.

Methodology.

HarrisX conducted an online poll of 2,008 U.S. registered voters, fielded May 1–4, 2026. Results were weighted to align with national proportions for registered voters across key demographic and political variables. The margin of error is ±2.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level; subgroup results carry larger margins of error. Interest figures reflect responses after respondents were shown a definition and potential benefits of tokenization. HarrisX also conducted a follow-up online poll of 1,008 U.S. registered voters, fielded August 3–4, 2026, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

About the Coalition for Tokenized Markets (CTM)

The Coalition for Tokenized Markets (CTM) is a U.S. and transatlantic industry coalition of asset managers, financial institutions, and technology and infrastructure providers working to advance the responsible development of tokenized securities and funds. CTM engages with policymakers and regulators across the United States and Europe to promote technology-neutral regulation, interoperability and common international standards, an expanded and trusted permissioned-wallet ecosystem, and the recognition of tokenized funds as eligible collateral. Founding members include WisdomTree, Janus Henderson, Franklin Templeton, and JP Morgan Asset Management.

About HarrisX

HarrisX is a leading data-analytics and market-research firm that conducts multi-method research across the technology, media, telecommunications, financial-services, and consumer sectors. Part of the global Stagwell network, HarrisX operates in more than 40 countries, and its data is regularly cited by major newsrooms, including The New York Times, Reuters, Forbes, Axios, and The Hill. Its polling has been recognized among the most accurate in recent U.S. election cycles.

SOURCE HarrisX