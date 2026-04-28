"MONTHLY CAPITAL INTEL" PREMIERES APRIL 28 ON 2WAY, KICKING OFF NEW LIVE INTERACTIVE POLLING FRANCHISE

Hosted by Mark Penn and Mark Halperin, new format merges hot-off-the-presses data, expert analysis, and audience participation in one program

Polling to be provided by HarrisX, one of the nation's most accurate political pollsters and public opinion research firms

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2WAY, the interactive live video platform devoted to unique conversations, unbiased discourse and authentic community, and HarrisX, one of the nation's most dynamic pollsters and widely cited public opinion research firms, today announced the first episode of "Monthly Capital Intel," the cornerstone program of their new interactive polling franchise, launching Tuesday, April 28 at 6:00 PM ET on 2WAY.

Hosted by Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, and Mark Halperin, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of 2WAY, the 30–45 minute broadcast will deliver in-depth analysis of the latest polling and major trends shaping politics, policy, and public opinion. The debut episode will discuss the results of the April 2026 Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, which was released at 9:00 AM ET, April 28th.

Powered by HarrisX's proprietary polling and brought to life through 2WAY's interactive platform, the show invites audiences to share real-time reactions, engage directly with the data, and help redefine how public opinion is experienced and understood. The first show will touch upon voter economic confidence, the conflict with Iran, redistricting and gerrymandering, top voter issues and perceptions ahead of the 2026 midterms, and an analysis of President Trump's job approval and key initiatives from the administration.

"Polling plays a critical role in shaping how we understand today's political landscape, yet it often remains inaccessible or misunderstood," said Penn. "With the premiere of 'Monthly Capital Intel,' we're introducing a new model through a series of shows that combine high-frequency polling with real-time audience engagement to make these insights more accessible and actionable than ever before."

"Polling has historically been treated as a snapshot on issues and a snapshot in time," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. "What HarrisX and 2WAY are building is a continuous, in-depth and real-time view of public opinion, where multiple sources of data and analysis, and audience responses, come together. Our mission for this project is to understand voter trends and positions without fear and without favor, and to thoroughly deliberate those findings."

Building out the franchise, after the debut of "Monthly Capital Intel", the first installments of "Daily Capital Intel", a regular series of short-form, data-driven segments powered by HarrisX overnight polling will premiere the following week. These segments will be integrated into 2WAY's flagship programming, including "The Morning Meeting" and "2WAY Tonight," delivering rapid insights into the daily news cycle.

"We have created a new kind of show that seamlessly brings together data, expert analysis, and community participation," said Halperin. "By transforming polling from a static occurrence into a live, interactive event, we're shortening the feedback loop between polling, news, and reaction into a single, all-in-one experience."

Tune in:

Tuesday, April 28

6:00 PM ET

• Participate via Zoom (register here: https://2way.tv/capital-intel/)

• Watch live on YouTube (@2WAYdotTV) or X (2WAYtvapp)

ABOUT HARRISX

HarrisX, a Stagwell company, is a strategic research and advisory firm that delivers clear, data-driven answers to complex and pressing questions faced by corporate, political and government clients. Powered by proprietary technology and a campaign-style approach, we move fast, cut through the noise, and surface insights that drive real-world impact. With offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia, we advise Fortune 100 companies, public institutions, global leaders, NGOs, and philanthropic organizations. Named one of top and most accurate pollsters of the 2020 and 2024 U.S. presidential elections, HarrisX doesn't just deliver data — we deliver confident decisions.

ABOUT 2WAY

2WAY is an interactive, live video platform devoted to unique conversations, unbiased discourse, and open debate. Our community of contributors engages in two-way conversations with users about today's events, politics, and significant issues, absent the one-sided partisanship and angry rhetoric that have come to dominate the discourse around current events on social media and cable news. 2WAY invites individuals of all backgrounds and viewpoints to join its growing community. Whether you are a seasoned political observer or simply someone looking to engage in thoughtful discussions about the issues that matter most, 2WAY provides a platform for meaningful dialogue.

Join 2WAY and be a part of the conversation.

SOURCE HarrisX