New High School Campus in West End Opelousas Brings State-of-the-Art Training for High-Demand Careers

With support from Building Hope, JS Clark Leadership Academy opens a new 54,000-square-foot campus that includes an allied health academy and media studio, giving students hands-on career experiences earlier in their education

OPELOUSAS, La., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Clark Leadership Academy (JSCLA) students, faculty, staff, and Board members were joined yesterday by State Senator Gerald Boudreaux and Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of JSCLA's new 54,000-square-foot campus at 1040 South Bullard Street in Opelousas' West End. The event marked the completion of the new campus, following a topping-off ceremony last October celebrating the placement of the building's final beam.

The school's academic model pairs a rigorous, hands-on curriculum with meaningful career exploration and advanced, college-aligned coursework that enables students to earn both a high school diploma and up to 60 college credits through a partnership with South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc). Those credits can put students well on their way toward an associate degree, giving them a powerful head start on college and a high-wage, high-demand career. The new campus also expands opportunities for students to explore two in-demand career pathways — health care and media — through dedicated learning spaces and real-world experiences.

"We finally have a facility that truly matches the excellence, dedication, and hard work our students pour into their education every single day," said Dr. Tiffanie Lewis, CEO and Founder of JS Clark Leadership Academy. "This is for us, by us — built together so our students can go out and strengthen our community. When young people learn in a place that reflects their worth and potential, it builds pride, confidence, and a deep sense of belonging. We want every Bulldog who walks through these doors to feel it in their spirit: I belong here. I get to learn here. I get to rise here."

In the Brittney Boudreaux Allied Health Academy, students prepare for Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification (with additional pathways planned), in partnership with area health providers — positioning them directly for high-demand careers with medical institutions in the region. A new Media Academy gives students a working studio and recording space to produce news broadcasts, sports commentary, and social media content, building real-world skills in journalism and digital media. The campus also includes science labs, a technology repair station, a 550-seat gymnasium with locker rooms and a weight room, a football practice field, and a commercial kitchen staffed by an on-site chef.

"We're proud of our partnership with JS Clark Leadership Academy and what we've accomplished together over the past decade," said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. "This new campus represents another investment in students and their futures. By giving students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school, we're helping them build momentum toward a degree, a career, and lifelong success. We look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come."

The new facility will house grades 7–12 beginning this fall, while JSCLA's original campus will expand to serve grades K–6. The new campus will allow JSCLA to grow total enrollment from 490 to 720 students, drawing from a waitlist of 350 families. Several hundred students, faculty, staff, board members, and community members attended the celebration, which included remarks, a ribbon-cutting, live music, and food for attendees.

Building Hope — a national nonprofit that finances school facilities and supports school communities — led the development of the new campus, with construction support from Rudick Construction and funding provided by Civic Builders. Built around the motto "For Us, By Us, With Us," the new campus was designed with input from JSCLA staff and reflects the school's commitment to the West End neighborhood it now calls home.

"A facility should never be the reason a student can't access a great education or a real career pathway," said Kyle Culverhouse, Senior Vice President of Construction at Building Hope. "With this new campus, JSCLA students have state-of-the-art spaces to explore careers in health care and media, years before most students even start thinking about what's next. We're proud to have partnered with JSCLA to bring this vision to life."

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org.

About JS Clark Leadership Academy

JS Clark Leadership Academy (JSCLA) opened in 2012 with a clear vision: to deliver a rigorous, hands-on curriculum that holds high standards, honors culture, and prepares students for real success.

Through dual enrollment with South Louisiana Community College and other partners, our students earn a high school diploma and up to 60 college credits that can lead to an Associate's degree or directly into high-wage, high-demand careers.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

Media Contact:

Karen Swan

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SOURCE Building Hope