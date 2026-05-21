Building Hope Names New Board Chair, Welcomes Two New Members as Demand for Education Facilities Grows

William Quinby is appointed board chair as Robert L. Chagares and Stephanie Nellons-Paige join the board, bringing deep expertise in real estate development, social impact investing, and nonprofit governance

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope, a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through facility financing, real estate development, and operational services for schools and communities, today announced that William Quinby has been named Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding Sheila Ryan-Macie, who is retiring from the board after more than two decades of service. Building Hope also announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Robert L. Chagares, Chairman and Co-founder of High Street Logistics Properties, and Stephanie Nellons-Paige, CEO of the Nellons Paige Group, Inc.

"William Quinby's appointment as Board Chair marks an exciting new chapter for Building Hope," said Bill Hansen, President and CEO of Building Hope. "Bill brings deep expertise in real estate development and a longstanding commitment to our mission that makes him an ideal leader to guide this board forward. I also want to take a moment to recognize Sheila Ryan-Macie, whose vision and dedication over more than two decades have shaped Building Hope to be what it is today. Her leadership has been a gift to this organization, and we are deeply grateful."

Ryan-Macie joined the Building Hope Board in 2004 and was named Chair in 2021. A lifelong champion of educational access, she brought deep expertise in charter school finance from her work as a Vice President at America's Charter School Finance Corporation and in senior leadership roles at Navient and Sallie Mae. During her tenure, she chaired Building Hope's Governance and Compensation Committee and served on its Investment Committee, stewarding the organization's strategic direction and financial integrity through a period of significant growth.

"It has been one of the great privileges of my career to serve this organization and the communities it exists to support," said Sheila Ryan-Macie. "Building Hope has grown enormously over the past two decades, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together."

Family demand for quality education options is growing. At the same time, choice policies like the forthcoming federal Education Tax Credit Freedom Program are giving more families the means to pursue those options. As a result, ensuring an adequate supply of quality school facilities is becoming increasingly critical. The appointment of Quinby as Chair, together with the addition of Chagares and Nellons-Paige, deepens the board's capacity in real estate development, community investment, infrastructure, and philanthropic leadership, equipping Building Hope to advance its 20-plus-year mission of building the spaces where learners thrive and neighborhoods prosper.

"Robert and Stephanie bring exactly the kind of experience and leadership that will strengthen Building Hope's ability to serve schools and communities across the country," said William Quinby, Chair of the Building Hope Board of Directors. "I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to grow Building Hope's impact for schools and communities nationwide."

Quinby has served on the Building Hope Board of Directors since its inception, contributing his background in architecture, development, and project financing. He is Vice Chairman at Savills US, one of the leading real estate firms in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, where he has done strategic and site planning, workplace strategy, architecture, contract analysis, and lease negotiation on more than 40 million square feet of development, including more than 30 build-to-suit projects. Quinby serves on both the Investment and Governance and Compensation committees of the Building Hope board.

Chagares serves as Chairman and Co-founder of High Street Logistics Properties, LLC, a private equity real estate investment management firm that has raised approximately $3.0 billion in equity and acquired approximately $6.3 billion in industrial properties since its inception. He previously served as High Street's President and CEO from 2012 to 2023. Prior to co-founding High Street in 2002, Chagares spent 17 years with the Trammell Crow Company, serving as a partner in Washington, DC and later as Senior Managing Director in Philadelphia, where he directed development, investment, and global services activities across the Northeast Metro Region. Earlier in his career, he held a role with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Chagares holds a B.A. from Miami University (Ohio) and a J.D. from the Ohio State University College of Law.

Nellons-Paige is a nationally respected executive, board leader, and strategic advisor with more than 30 years of experience working at the intersection of government, education, transportation, workforce, and economic development. A two-time graduate of Morgan State University, she earned her degrees in Urban Planning and Transportation. As CEO and Co-Founder of Nellons-Paige Group, Inc.—which she co-founded with her late husband, Rod Paige, who served as U.S. Secretary of Education from 2001 to 2005—she leads high-impact initiatives that have generated billions in revenue and long-term residual value across the public and private sectors.

A trusted partner to policy makers, educators, and corporate executives nationwide, Nellons-Paige brings deep expertise in infrastructure and workforce development, including early experience with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and more recently concluded leadership on the Texas Central Railway high-speed rail development project. Her work has consistently focused on aligning large-scale investment with workforce readiness and long-term economic opportunity.

In her role on the board of Building Hope, she will support national efforts to expand access to high-quality educational facilities while strengthening the connection between learning environments, workforce pipelines, and economic development strategies.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

Contact:

Karen Swan

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SOURCE Building Hope