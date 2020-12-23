New Historical Fiction Novel, The Dark Side of the Mountain, by Christopher Mars Available as an Amazon Kindle eBook At No Cost Through December 27, 2021

DENVER, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched today, a new historical fiction novel titled, "The Dark Side of the Mountain," by author Christopher Mars reveals a 10th Mountain Division infantryman's adventurous journey and a past filled with sorrow, triumph and hope. The novel is available until December 27, 2021 as a Kindle eBook for free. Interested readers can download the novel Kindle eBook edition at no cost at https://tinyurl.com/y73e38h4. It can be read on any device with the free Kindle app.

"The Dark Side of the Mountain" shares the story of two young snowboarders who become buried in deep in the Colorado Rockies. Pete McGregor, an old World War II veteran, treks into the wilderness to try to rescue them. When McGregor finds the lone survivor incapacitated by two broken legs, the two hunker down in a makeshift snow cave to ride out an approaching storm. While biding their time, Pete reveals his past as an infantryman with the 10th Mountain Division. When tragedy occurs, the two men must make some difficult decisions that could cost them their lives.

Christopher Mars, a longtime historical and World War II buff, said, "I wrote the Dark Side of the Mountain to help highlight the amazing but little-known origin, training and combat exploits of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II. My hope is that the novel also inspires others to live passionately in pursuit of something bigger than themselves."

The 10th Mountain Division History

The 10th Light Division (Alpine) was activated in July 1943 at Camp Hale, Colo. After extensive winter and mountain warfare training, the division moved to Camp Swift, Texas, for additional combat training. The 10th Light Division was re-designated the 10th Mountain Division in November 1944. By 1945, the division was executing combat operations in northern Italy. During these operations, the 10th Mountain Division seized German positions on Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere, breaking through the German mountain defenses into the Po River Valley and reaching the northern end of Lake Garda by the war's end. During nearly five months of intense ground combat in Italy, the division was opposed by 100,000 German troops, yet effectively destroyed five German divisions, unhinging the defense in Italy and drawing forces away from other theaters. The division sustained nearly 5,000 casualties during World War II, with 999 soldiers killed in action. (source: U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division Overview)

