New IANS and Artico Search Report Finds Organizational Readiness, Not More Controls, Is What Builds Confidence in AI

Leadership's AI understanding, AI governance ownership and staffing levels — not stronger technical controls — separate the CISOs who expect to manage AI risk effectively over the next 24 months from those who do not.

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IANS and Artico Search today released CISO Perspectives on AI Risk, a new report examining what drives AI risk today and what separates CISOs who are confident in their ability to manage AI risk over the next 24 months from those who are not. Perceptions of present-day risk correlate most closely with AI security maturity, while optimism about the future correlates with organizational readiness — leadership understanding, clear governance ownership, budget authority and staffing.

"Most AI risk data is based on vendor feedback, so it inevitably reflects the supply side of the equation," said Steve Martano, IANS Faculty and Partner at Artico Search. "This report is different: it's grounded entirely in the perspectives of the executives who advise companies on AI risk decisions. What you're seeing here is the demand side from CISO practitioners speaking for themselves."

"One of the biggest surprises in our data is that how organizations feel about AI risk today has little bearing on how confident they are about managing it tomorrow," said Nick Kakolowski, Senior Research Director at IANS. "AI security risk isn't an unsolvable problem — organizations that invest in stronger programs rate their risk far lower than those that don't. But long-term confidence comes from somewhere else: leadership that understands what is at stake, clear accountability for governance, and a security team with the capacity and budget to act."

Key Findings from the Report:

AI security maturity is the strongest predictor of present-day risk . CISOs who run AI security-mature programs rate present-day risk at 3.7 on average (on a scale of 1-10) vs. 7.8 among CISOs with low AI security maturity.

. CISOs who run AI security-mature programs rate present-day risk at 3.7 on average (on a scale of 1-10) vs. 7.8 among CISOs with low AI security maturity. Leadership understanding separates the optimists from the pessimists more than security maturity does. Among CISOs who are optimistic about managing AI risk over the next 24 months, 80% say senior leadership has a fair or good understanding of AI risk, compared with 48% of pessimistic CISOs — a 32-point gap. On AI security maturity itself, the gap between the two groups is just 12 points.

Among CISOs who are optimistic about managing AI risk over the next 24 months, 80% say senior leadership has a fair or good understanding of AI risk, compared with 48% of pessimistic CISOs — a 32-point gap. On AI security maturity itself, the gap between the two groups is just 12 points. Clear ownership and capacity — not additional spending — define the optimistic group. Among optimistic CISOs, 74% report clearly defined AI governance ownership at their companies, compared with 40% of pessimistic respondents; 70% say their security team uses AI effectively, compared with 38%; and 81% own the AI security budget, compared with 50%.

Among optimistic CISOs, 74% report clearly defined AI governance ownership at their companies, compared with 40% of pessimistic respondents; 70% say their security team uses AI effectively, compared with 38%; and 81% own the AI security budget, compared with 50%. Security team staffing levels impact confidence. 9% of pessimistic CISOs report an understaffed security team vs. 41% of optimistic ones - a 38-point gap.

The findings highlight a growing gap between enterprise AI adoption and the controls needed to secure it. An IANS and Artico Search AI Security 1H 2026 Benchmark Report published in July found that 74% of AI environments already pull data from external sources via APIs, Model Context Protocol servers or third-party plug-ins, while only 29% of organizations have conducted adversarial testing.

The report concludes that organizations looking to strengthen their AI security posture should prioritize improving executive understanding of AI risk, establishing clear ownership for AI governance and investing in the security team's ability to effectively use AI in its own operations.

Methodology

The findings are based on responses from 113 CISOs collected through the 2026 IANS AI Security Survey, conducted in partnership with Artico Search between April and May 2026. Respondents represent organizations across a broad range of industries, revenue bands and company types.

About IANS

IANS is the practitioner-sourced intelligence engine where data, peer experience, and expert insights converge for security teams. Our private knowledge base spans thousands of conversations between client security teams and our Faculty network of 170+ active cybersecurity practitioners, proprietary benchmarking data, and a continuously growing library of practitioner-authored research and content. Governed by strict anonymization and consent standards, this intelligence is now directly accessible through the AI tools security teams already use. Learn more at IANS.

About Artico Search

Founded in 2021, Artico Search's team of executive recruiters focuses on a "grow and protect" model, recruiting senior go-to-market and security executives in growth venture, private equity and public companies. Artico's dedicated security practice delivers CISOs and other senior-level information security professionals for a diverse set of clients.

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SOURCE IANS