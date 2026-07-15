IANS Launches the First Cybersecurity MCP Server Delivering Practitioner-Validated Intelligence Directly into Clients' Native AI Tools

New capability offers deep proprietary data, informed by IANS' 170+ Faculty, integrated directly into AI tools

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IANS today announced the launch of the IANS Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to deliver practitioner-validated cybersecurity insights and data directly through the AI tools security teams use.

Available now through Claude, with support for other major AI solutions coming in the second half of 2026, the IANS MCP gives security teams 24/7 access to proprietary intelligence, including news, a database of thousands of client conversations with expert practitioners, and unbiased vendor intelligence.

Organizations are increasingly relying on AI to research vendors, make informed, urgent decisions, and respond to emerging threats, but the quality of the output and advice they receive depends entirely on the data the AI uses. Tools only accessing what's available in the public domain can and do deliver generic answers containing errors, inaccuracies, and biases reflecting undifferentiated marketing and PR gloss.

The IANS MCP is different. Built on IANS' two decades of experience helping CISOs make informed decisions through its Faculty network, the MCP makes the collective intelligence from thousands of Faculty interactions, client conversations, and peer community discussions instantly accessible in security teams' AI tools and workflows. An answer on virtually any cybersecurity topic delivered by an AI tool leveraging IANS data is deeper, richer and more actionable than an answer delivered by the same tool alone.

"Our clients have always turned to IANS to engage directly with our Faculty and benefit from their specialized expertise," said Paul Henderson, Chief Product Officer at IANS. "That won't change. The MCP is a complementary channel allowing clients access to the full depth of our proprietary intelligence – faculty expertise and recommendations, thousands of client conversations, vendor-agnostic research and data, news, and much more – in the tools they already work in. It doesn't just tell you what an expert would advise; it shows you what security teams like yours have actually done."

"CISOs don't need another plan; we need to understand what our peers at similar organizations actually did, what the trade-offs were, and the outcomes," said Wolf Goerlich, IANS Faculty Member & CISO, Oakland County, Michigan. "IANS MCP allows me to quickly check and adjust my strategies, plans, and policies. The rate of change is too high to wait for formal governance and standards to emerge. I need to know what is happening now in depth, and I need it in my own workflows. That's how I use IANS MCP."

Early usage data shows security teams are already leveraging the IANS MCP across a broad range of initiatives — from evaluating vendors and developing board presentations to advancing AI governance programs and benchmarking decisions against peer organizations.

Demand is especially strong around topics that are evolving faster than traditional research cycles can cope with, including securing AI agents and MCP deployments, phishing-resistant authentication, and cyber risk quantification — exactly the areas where timely, peer-tested guidance matters most.

To learn more about the IANS MCP, visit https://www.iansresearch.com/mcp-server.

About IANS

IANS is the practitioner-sourced intelligence engine where data, peer experience, and expert insights converge for security teams. Our private knowledge base spans thousands of conversations between client security teams and our Faculty network of 170+ active cybersecurity practitioners, proprietary benchmarking data, and a continuously growing library of practitioner-authored research and content. Governed by strict anonymization and consent standards, this intelligence is now directly accessible through the AI tools security teams already use.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE IANS