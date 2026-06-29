New Instructure Data Shows K-12 Districts Are Demanding Evidence, Not Just Access to Edtech Tools

Annual Edtech Top 40 now examines Canvas LTI usage in K–12 education, emphasizing institutional control and interoperability as they build more intentional edtech ecosystems

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today released the 2026 Edtech Top 40, an annual report revealing how K-12 educators and students engage with digital learning tools. For the first time, the report moves beyond general web traffic data and into actual classroom usage, drawing on Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) launch data from over 1,000 integrated tools in the Canvas ecosystem. While districts maintain access to an average of 3,001 unique digital tools, students and educators interact with only four on average. The findings reveal the real cost of tool sprawl: managing thousands of vendors, licenses and privacy reviews is a significant burden and highlights the opportunity to consolidate tools and strengthen oversight. The data shows districts are starting to rationalize, consolidating around a smaller set of tools that can actually prove their worth.

The report, based on data from September 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026, analyzed tool usage using Canvas LTI launch data across 12,672,611 individuals, including 618,068 educators and more than 11 million students in U.S. K-12 institutions.

Key Stats:

3,001 average digital tools available per district

average digital tools available per district Four average LTI tools used by each student annually

average LTI tools used by each student annually Four average LTI tools used by each educator annually

Districts Are Building Intentional Edtech Ecosystems

The 2026 Edtech Top 40 shows K-12 institutions moving away from technology accumulation and toward deliberate ecosystem building. Eighty-five percent of the top 40 LTI tools are purpose-built for education, compared to a small number of general consumer tools such as Google, Microsoft, Canva and Lucid. When teaching and learning run through a common infrastructure layer, districts steer students toward tools built specifically for educational outcomes.

The sheer volume of available tools creates real administrative pressure for IT teams managing integrations, for teachers navigating too many platforms, and for districts trying to maintain oversight of student data across hundreds of vendors. The move toward intentional ecosystem building is, in part, a response to that burden.

Evidence of Impact is Becoming a Priority in Procurement

Among the top 40 LTI tools, 52.5% carry at least ESSA Level IV evidence, and 45% hold at least one data privacy certification from 1EdTech or iKeepSafe. These rates are notably higher than what is typically seen among general-purpose consumer tools used in classroom settings. Only two products in the top 40 meet all five product quality standards, defined by a national review of widely used classroom technologies as research, accessibility, interoperability, data privacy and usability: Canvas LMS and Newsela.

52.5% of the top 40 LTI tools have at least ESSA Level IV evidence

of the top 40 LTI tools have at least ESSA Level IV evidence 45% hold at least one data privacy certification from 1EdTech or iKeepSafe

"Districts aren't just asking whether a tool works anymore," said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. "They're asking for evidence of impact, ESSA-aligned research and independent validation that a tool actually improves outcomes for students. That bar is real. The data shows which tools are meeting it."

K-12 Takes a Governance-First Approach to AI

Despite widespread discussion about AI in education, K-12 districts are adopting AI tools cautiously. The only large language model (LLM) in the top 40 is Google Gemini, which ranks 38th. AI-integrated tools like Turnitin, widely used for AI-writing and plagiarism detection, and Canva, which includes generative AI design features, appear in the top 40 as part of broader instructional workflows, not as standalone AI deployments.

"The data reflects what we hear from district leaders every day," said Mary Styers, director of research at Instructure. "They want AI that fits inside their existing workflows, inside tools they've already vetted and inside the governance frameworks their boards and communities can stand behind. That's not a slow approach. That's a smart one."

A Diverse Ecosystem Around a Productivity Backbone

Google Assignments and Google Drive are the most widely accessed LTI tools in K-12, with a combined 53 million users connecting Canvas to general productivity tools: Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive. Google Assignments accounts for 4.77 times the LTI launches of Edpuzzle, the highest-ranked purpose-built educational tool on the list.

37.5% of top 40 tools are content and curriculum-focused

of top 40 tools are content and curriculum-focused 17.5% are assessment tools

are assessment tools 85% are purpose-built for education

The distribution shows that districts are assembling flexible ecosystems of interoperable tools built around a common infrastructure layer, with content tools, assessment platforms, personalized learning apps and credentialing solutions all playing distinct roles.

"Districts are being deliberate in their curation of edtech," said Loble. "They're intentionally building ecosystems of interoperable tools, connected through a common infrastructure, with the governance and data oversight they need to stand behind every choice they make."

The full 2026 Edtech Top 40 report is available at www.instructure.com/edtech-top40.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce — enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

CONTACT

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure