Instructure Announces Project Athena, an AI Study Coach Designed to Deliver In-Context Learning through Canvas

First Instructure Foundry project turns Canvas course context available to each student into personalized quizzes, study guides and coaching prompts

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today introduced Project Athena, currently under development as part of Instructure Foundry, Instructure's new venture dedicated to innovation. Project Athena is an AI study coach that integrates with Canvas to help students study more effectively. Once launched, Athena will provide personalized support that coaches students toward skill mastery and understanding, utilizing feedback from students and educators grounded in learning science. Project Athena is being designed to use course materials, assignments and information about upcoming assessments, available through the student's account, to generate personalized quizzes, study guides and coaching prompts aligned with course learning objectives.

As institutions work to improve engagement, many struggle to provide personalized study support at scale. Educators and students increasingly turn to AI tutoring to address this need. Yet most AI tutoring tools have a critical gap: they generate explanations without the context of what students are actually learning and require students to find, organize and upload course materials themselves. Project Athena is intended to address that context gap by connecting study support to the Canvas content students are expected to learn.

Research from the Fordham Institute shows that instructionally aligned tutoring, when connected to what students are actually learning in their courses, produces measurable improvements in student outcomes. Athena will apply this learning science principle by connecting AI-powered study support to course context available through each student's Canvas account. Athena's quiz, study guide and coaching prompts are designed to align with the specific material students are expected to master.

Designed to support educator confidence

Consistent with its philosophy of collaborative product design, Instructure is co-creating Project Athena alongside its customers. As one example of institutional partnership, Hinds Community College, the largest community college in Mississippi, will provide Athena to all 7,000 of its students this fall after a successful pilot this spring.

"Office hours and a tutoring center can only stretch so far. We wanted every student to have support whenever they needed it," said Brandon Mitchell, Director of Instructional Design and Technology at Hinds College. "If that keeps even a fraction of our 7,000 students in a course they might have dropped, that's a completion and retention impact we can't ignore."

Student feedback gathered during the project's development has indicated that instructor support influenced students' comfort with using an AI-enabled study tool. Instructure is using that feedback to shape an experience focused on course materials, learning objectives and study practices intended to strengthen understanding. The approach will give educators greater clarity about the tool's purpose and give students clearer expectations, while supporting institutional guidelines for responsible AI use.

"Project Athena represents what we believe responsible AI in education should look like: grounded in learning science, connected to the learning environment and built to support understanding through skill mastery," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "It will use the Canvas course context available to each student to focus personalized study support on what they are learning. Project Athena will coach toward mastery, not answers, and is being designed around student data privacy and responsible use."

Study support grounded in Canvas course context

Project Athena connects to a student's Canvas account and uses information available through the student's existing Canvas permissions, including course materials, assignments and upcoming assessments.

It generates quizzes, study guides and coaching prompts. This allows the study experience to reflect the content and deadlines associated with each course while keeping support grounded in the material chosen by educators.

Project Athena will use a mastery model that prioritizes understanding and skill development over assignment completion. It will track confidence and identify areas where students need additional support, pulling relevant questions and materials from Canvas and student uploads while continuously adapting difficulty to match what students already know. Students will be able to upload handwritten notes or curriculum content and Athena will ground its guidance in course context, with an emphasis on content mastery.

Privacy by design is core to Instructure's AI governance, and Project Athena reflects this commitment. Student conversations are never used to train external models, and students will retain ownership of the data they create in Athena. Athena will access Canvas course information through a read-only connection governed by the student's existing permissions, so it can only retrieve information the student is authorized to view. Instructure serves as a FERPA-designated school official when handling education records on behalf of participating institutions.

Launching through Instructure Foundry

Project Athena is the first project announced through Instructure Foundry, a new AI-native venture studio for building and bringing innovative products to market faster than Instructure's core roadmap can move. Foundry "disrupts from within," exploring emerging markets and testing solutions at the pace of change, while maintaining the trust and stability of the core Instructure learning ecosystem. By launching products through Foundry, institutions can adopt breakthrough solutions now, with transparent expectations about what's proven and what will evolve. Every Foundry solution is built through direct collaboration with educators and institutions to address the specific challenges they face.

Instructure's core product roadmap is built to support thousands of institutions with consistency, reliability and scale. Foundry complements that work by enabling focused teams to respond more quickly to emerging needs, test new approaches with customers and advance promising solutions without disrupting the core learning ecosystem.

"We have spent more than a year developing Athena alongside our customers and will continue testing and refining it," said Steve Daly, chief executive officer at Instructure. "By connecting directly to the courses students are taking, Athena will provide study support that reflects the material they are expected to understand. Foundry gives focused teams the flexibility to respond to emerging needs, incorporate feedback from educators and students and bring solutions that improve outcomes to our customers more quickly."

Institutions interested in testing Athena and providing feedback can learn more at https://www.studywithathena.com.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K-12, higher education and the workforce, enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

Contact

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure