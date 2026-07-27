Maryland American Water Urges Customers to Reduce Nonessential Water Use in Response to Drought Conditions

Calls for Voluntary Commonsense Water Reduction by Residential Customers

BEL AIR, Md., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland American Water is asking residential customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in response to the Maryland Department of the Environment's recent drought watch advisories.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, despite precipitation, Maryland is still experiencing varying levels drought conditions, with all of Maryland American Water's service territory under a drought watch.

"The lack of precipitation and increased water demand in the hot summer months has impacted source water levels," said Charles Piekanski, Vice President of Maryland American Water. "We're asking our residential customers to voluntarily reduce non-essential water use in an effort to avoid additional restrictions."

These voluntary conservation measures are not directed toward businesses or industries, only toward residential non-essential usage and only during the period that the drought continues.

"Small changes in daily habits and simple water reduction measures can make a difference," added Piekanski.

Below are tips for conserving water inside and outside the home:

Outside

Water your lawn and garden on alternating days. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Turn off ornamental fountains.

Limit washing of vehicles, boats, trailers and paved surfaces.

Limit filling and topping off your swimming pools.

Inside

Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection resources. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.

Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20% more efficient while maintaining performance.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

To learn more about wise water use, please visit our website for a valuable list of water saving tips.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Maryland American Water

Maryland American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 45,000 people. For more information, visit www.amwater.com/mdaw/ and join Maryland American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water